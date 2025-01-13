Beyoncé makes generous donation to LA fire relief fund

Entertainment

American singer Beyoncé is joining in to help L.A fire affectees with her foundation BeyGOOD

  • January 13, 2025
Beyoncé is doing her part in helping out the victims of L.A fire through her foundation BeyGOOD.

The non-profit organisation announced $2.5 million donation to the L.A fire relief fund to aid those who lost their homes in California wildfires.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, the Queen B's foundation showed their support to the southern California’s fire victims noting, "Los Angeles we stand with you."

The statement continued, "BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars. The fund is embarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area."

Furthermore, it was shared that the fund will help support community centres and churches in other affected areas that need immediate assistance.

Beyoncé founded BeyGOOD in 2013 which focuses on helping people in education, housing disaster relief and mental health.

This generous act comes after Kim Kardashian announced clothing donation with her brand Skims and the Kardashian fam were seen distributing meals to first responders.

Beyoncé has joined a long list of celebrities who have used their platforms to help those in need including Jamie Lee Curtis, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Garner and Meghan Markle. 

