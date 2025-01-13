Kim Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to firefighters amid LA fires: 'heroes'  

Kim Kardashian paid a heartfelt tribute to incarcerated firefighters who are continuously working to save lives in Los Angeles amid devastating wildfires.
The Skims founder shared a meaningful message for the firemen and women who are busy battling the deadliest fires in the city on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 13, 2025.
She began her post with a note, "I have spent the last week watching my city burning. And have seen and spoken to many firefighters who are up all night long using every ounce of their strength to save our community."
"Thank you to @calfire la County Fire and Los Angeles City Fire for everything you are doing to save lives, homes, and property," the mother-of-four continued.
In another slide, Kim expressed her concern and added that the workers are working 24 hours nonstop on both the Palisades and Eton Fires to save the lives of the people.
"They get paid almost nothing, risk their lives, and some have died, to prove to the community that they have changed and are now first responders. I see them as heroes," she added.
The Kardashians star concluded her post by expressing gratitude to the firefighters who helped save her community during this catastrophic situation.
According to media reports, Kim Kardashian and her family, including her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, and Kendall, Kylie, and her mother, Kris Jenner, were evacuated from their Calabasas and Hidden Hills mansion due to the uncontrollable blaze last week.