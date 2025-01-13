Entertainment

Kim Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to firefighters amid LA fires: 'heroes'

Kim Kardashian shares meaningful message for the incarcerated fire officials amid Los Angeles' devastating fires

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025
Kim Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to firefighters amid LA fires: heroes
Kim Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to firefighters amid LA fires: 'heroes'  

Kim Kardashian paid a heartfelt tribute to incarcerated firefighters who are continuously working to save lives in Los Angeles amid devastating wildfires.

The Skims founder shared a meaningful message for the firemen and women who are busy battling the deadliest fires in the city on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, January 13, 2025.

She began her post with a note, "I have spent the last week watching my city burning. And have seen and spoken to many firefighters who are up all night long using every ounce of their strength to save our community."

"Thank you to @calfire la County Fire and Los Angeles City Fire for everything you are doing to save lives, homes, and property," the mother-of-four continued.

In another slide, Kim expressed her concern and added that the workers are working 24 hours nonstop on both the Palisades and Eton Fires to save the lives of the people.

"They get paid almost nothing, risk their lives, and some have died, to prove to the community that they have changed and are now first responders. I see them as heroes," she added.

Kim Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to firefighters amid LA fires: heroes

The Kardashians star concluded her post by expressing gratitude to the firefighters who helped save her community during this catastrophic situation.

According to media reports, Kim Kardashian and her family, including her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, and Kendall, Kylie, and her mother, Kris Jenner, were evacuated from their Calabasas and Hidden Hills mansion due to the uncontrollable blaze last week.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin breaks silence on last-minute debut launch failure

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin breaks silence on last-minute debut launch failure
Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing

Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing

Artificial intelligence plays major role in pregnancy via IVF

Artificial intelligence plays major role in pregnancy via IVF
Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires

Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires
Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires
Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires
Ben Affleck LA home raided by FBI after emotional reunion with daughter
Ben Affleck LA home raided by FBI after emotional reunion with daughter
Beyoncé makes generous donation to LA fire relief fund
Beyoncé makes generous donation to LA fire relief fund
Justin Bieber hit with major challenge as he gears for music comeback
Justin Bieber hit with major challenge as he gears for music comeback
Justin Baldoni, Britney Spears' old clip raises concerns amid legal drama
Justin Baldoni, Britney Spears' old clip raises concerns amid legal drama
Khloé Kardashian sparks backlash after controversial remarks about LA mayor
Khloé Kardashian sparks backlash after controversial remarks about LA mayor
‘General Hospital’ main cast member dies after starring in 2,000 episodes
‘General Hospital’ main cast member dies after starring in 2,000 episodes
Zayn Malik marks 32nd birthday with 'Last of Us' themed cake
Zayn Malik marks 32nd birthday with 'Last of Us' themed cake
Bella Hadid rings in ‘queen’ mother Yolanda Hadid’s 61st birthday
Bella Hadid rings in ‘queen’ mother Yolanda Hadid’s 61st birthday
Cruz Beckham girlfriend talks about her long recovery after extensive surgery
Cruz Beckham girlfriend talks about her long recovery after extensive surgery
Bradley Cooper spotted on dad duty with daughter Lea in NYC
Bradley Cooper spotted on dad duty with daughter Lea in NYC
Ariana Grande reveals new details about her upcoming ‘Wicked 2’
Ariana Grande reveals new details about her upcoming ‘Wicked 2’