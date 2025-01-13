Entertainment

Justin Bieber hit with major challenge as he gears for music comeback

Justin Bieber in dire ‘need’ of money for career comeback after becoming a father

  January 13, 2025
Justin Bieber hit with major challenge as he gears for music comeback
Justin Bieber seemingly wants to make a huge career comeback but financial struggles are getting in the way.

In 2023, he sold rights to his catalog for $200 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A source close to Puck News' Matthew Belloni revealed that Hailey Bieber’s husband “needs the money and wants to work” after a long career break.

He also claimed that the Peaches crooner, 28, “still owes” the touring company AEG “a ton for his canceled tour” in March of 2023.

Justin reportedly has a hot of “other pop star expenses” weighing on his bottom line. His last studio album, Justice, was released in 2021.

Previously, the Grammy-winning singer had to cancel shows on the tour in the fall of 2022 after battling Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome.

He explained the situation in an Instagram Story, “Earlier this year, I went public with my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour.”

The Baby artist announced, “So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Notably, ever since then he has been on a hiatus from work.

