Neelam Muneer shares new pictures after grand wedding celebrations 

Neelam Muneer Khan shared her post wedding glow with fans!
Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the Chupan Chupai actress shared HD pictures from her Dua-e-Khair event.
The actress looked drop dead gorgeous in a stunning peach and gold designer dress as she sat posing for the photographers amidst the backdrop of fresh daisies.
In the caption, the Bikhray Moti star seeks blessings as she embarked on a new journey laced with commitments, "Starting my new chapter of life with ‘Bismillah’. Remember us in your prayers."
To note, Neelam sent internet in a frenzy as she tied the knot with Muhammad Rashid in a private wedding ceremony in Dubai, acing her style game.
Her grand wedding affair included four events, Dua-e-Khair, Nikah, Barat, and the reception.
For her stunning bridal looks, the actress chose a makeup artist from Rabia Anam Salon while the acclaimed photographer Abdul Samad Zia captured the events and her beauty.
To note, while Neelam Muneer Khan preferred to keep her husband’s identity under wraps, their chemistry in the carousel is truly undeniable as they look head over heels in love.