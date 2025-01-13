Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence on Meta's fact-checkers removal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex 'deeply concerned' over Meta's recent decision to remove fact-checkers

  January 13, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have blasted Meta for removing fact-checkers from their platform in new powerful statement.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently busy in supporting their community in LA amid catastrophic wildfires made sure to take out some time to express concern over Meta's "confusing" decision.

In a joint statement on their official website, Harry and Meghan noted, "It doesn’t matter whether your views are left, right or somewhere in between—the latest news from Meta about changes to their policies directly undermines free speech. This should deeply concern us all."

"Contrary to the company’s talking points, allowing more abuse and normalizing hate speech serves to silence speech and expression, not foster it," the statement added.

The Sussexes went on to blast the platform, noting, "In an already confusing and, in many instances, intentionally disruptive information environment, Meta has shown their words and commitments have very little meaning or integrity. As they announce these changes undoubtedly responding to political winds, they once again abandon public safety in favor of profit, chaos, and control."

The royal couple further added, "Unfortunately, Meta’s recent decisions go directly against its stated mission to “build human connection” and instead prioritize those using the platforms to spread hate, lies and division at the expense of everyone else."

Harry and Meghan call for new policy for 'public safety online

The parents-of-two in their statement emphasised that, "Online spaces must be designed with public safety and well-being at their core, resilient against political pressures and lapses in corporate leadership."

"This latest move from Meta is an example of a social media company—fully aware of their power to shape public discourse—disregarding any responsibility to ensure that power is not abused and instead allowing either ego or profit, likely both, to guide decisions that affect billions" they added.

It was emphasized that ignoring this issue would knowingly put everyone at risk and contribute to a global mental health crisis.

Meta's changes to its 'Hateful Content Policies' do not protect free expression but instead foster an environment where abuse and hate speech silence and threaten the voices of whole communities who make up a healthy democracy.

Harry and Meghan also urged Meta to reconsider its policies to ensure online safety of users.

