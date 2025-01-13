King Charles receives emotional letter amid Harry, Meghan's growing crisis

King Charles III is requested to make a significant move using his power as the monarch.
The 76-year-old has received a letter from group of former runners and politicians, urging the king to intervene in the Glasgow Commonwealth Games to have a key marathon included in the 2026 event.
As reported by Scottish Daily Express, after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out as host and Scotland's biggest city, which previously hosted the games in 2014, stepped in as the host this time again, the organisers made a surprising announcement of stripping the games to their previous version.
Per the new announcement, marathon will not be among the events of 2026 Commonthwealth Games.
Now the group, led by former Labour MP and marathon runner Dennis Canavan, has made an emotional plea to Charles to "persuade them to include the Marathon in the list of events".
The letter which includes the names of former first minister Henry McLeish, shamed former sports minister Michael Matheson and former Glasgow lord provost Alex Mosson, Glasgow MSPs Paul Sweeney and James Dornan, states, "The Marathon has always been part of the Commonwealth Games and the re-instatement of such a prestigious event in the next Commonwealth Games would be a massive opportunity to showcase the city of Glasgow to a multi-million international TV audience with potential economic, social and cultural benefits for Glasgow, Scotland and the Commonwealth."
It continued, "What is required now is for people with vision and ambition to stand up and, like Marathon runners, rise to the challenge instead of giving up in the face of adversity."
The heartfelt letter dubbed the decision to remove 26-mile race as "inexplicable" and claims "no accurate detailed costing seems to have been done and no effort seems to have been made to find alternative funding such as sponsorship for the Marathon".
The signatories suggest that the King Charles pressure endorsement could help secure sponsorship, enabling the marathon to go ahead.
Earlier, it was stated that the high cost of street closures was the primary reason for the event's cancellation.
