Kriti Sanon's rom-com 'Barielly Ki Barfi' to re-release during Valentine's week

Good news awaits for Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon fans!
Film Bareilly Ki Barfi that was originally released in 2017 garnered a significant fan following over the years.
As treat for fans, the makers announced its re-release in theatres on February 7, 2025.
On January 13, 2025, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Junglee Pictures made a collaborative post, sharing the poster of Bareilly Ki Barfi featuring Ayushmann, Kriti and Raj.
"This Valentine's, celebrate love and friendship and fill mithaas in your life with our barfis! #BareillyKiBarfi re-releasing in cinemas on 7th Feb," the caption of the post read.
Soon after, fans flooded the comments section expressing excitement about the re-release.
One fan wrote, “Best memories for us.”
Another user noted, "Woww...can’t wait."
In addition to this, several others too dropped multiple red-heart and fire emojis, displaying their elation.
To note, Barielly Ki Barfi revolves around the story of three youngsters who got into a whirlwind.
For the unversed, apart from the lead trio, the movie also featured the supporting cast like Pankaj Tripati and more.