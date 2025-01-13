Kriti Sanon's rom-com 'Barielly Ki Barfi' to re-release during Valentine's week

Trending

  Web Desk
  January 13, 2025
Good news awaits for Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon fans! 

Film Bareilly Ki Barfi that was originally released in 2017 garnered a significant fan following over the years.

As treat for fans, the makers announced its re-release in theatres on February 7, 2025. 

On January 13, 2025, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Junglee Pictures made a collaborative post, sharing the poster of Bareilly Ki Barfi featuring Ayushmann, Kriti and Raj.

"This Valentine's, celebrate love and friendship and fill mithaas in your life with our barfis! #BareillyKiBarfi re-releasing in cinemas on 7th Feb," the caption of the post read.


Soon after, fans flooded the comments section expressing excitement about the re-release.

One fan wrote, “Best memories for us.”

Another user noted, "Woww...can’t wait."

In addition to this, several others too dropped multiple red-heart and fire emojis, displaying their elation.

To note, Barielly Ki Barfi revolves around the story of three youngsters who got into a whirlwind.

For the unversed, apart from the lead trio, the movie also featured the supporting cast like Pankaj Tripati and more. 

