Entertainment

Aubrey Plaza takes bold step following husband Jeff Baena's tragic death

Aubrey Plaza's husband Jeff Baena died by suicide at age 47 on on Friday, January 3

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025
Aubrey Plaza takes big step following husband Jeff Baenas tragic death
Aubrey Plaza takes big step following husband Jeff Baena's tragic death

Aubrey Plaza has seemingly taken a bold step after her husband Jeff Baena took his own life

The White Lotus actress appears to have deleted her Instagram account following husband’s death on Friday, January 3.

“Sorry, this page isn’t available,” a message on 40-year-old Plaza's page reads on Monday, January 13.

It further added, "The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

Aubrey Plaza and the family of her late husband, Jeff Baena, released a somber statement after the death of the writer and director, died by suicide at age 47.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time,” the statement reads.

Plaza and Baena started dating in 2011 and the couple announced their wedding in May 2021 when The White Lotus actress referred to him as her "darling husband" in an Instagram post.

During a 2019’s interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Plaza talked about her relationship with Baena.

"So it’s kind of fun. Nothing is ever the same. You don’t want to spend too much time a part. But I think that there’s a way that it can work and there’s a balance in that,” she said at the time.

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena worked together on multiple projects including The Little Hours and Life After Beth.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan emergency evacuation for Archie, Lilibet amid LA fires

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan emergency evacuation for Archie, Lilibet amid LA fires
Ex-first minister Sturgeon announces end of marriage with Murrell

Ex-first minister Sturgeon announces end of marriage with Murrell

King Frederik holds EXCLUSIVE meeting ahead of his 1st coronation anniversary

King Frederik holds EXCLUSIVE meeting ahead of his 1st coronation anniversary
Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat sparks shocking abuse toward Kai Havertz’s wife

Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat sparks shocking abuse toward Kai Havertz’s wife
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on fundraising scam using her name for wildfire relief
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on fundraising scam using her name for wildfire relief
Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie join forces to aid LA wildfire affectees
Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie join forces to aid LA wildfire affectees
Victoria Beckham, David enjoy ‘deep conversation’ in latest night out
Victoria Beckham, David enjoy ‘deep conversation’ in latest night out
Robbie Williams officiates wedding at 'Better Man' movie screening
Robbie Williams officiates wedding at 'Better Man' movie screening
Gwyneth Paltrow spotted on shopping spree with husband Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow spotted on shopping spree with husband Brad Falchuk
Victoria Beckham sets pulses racing in chic purple dress
Victoria Beckham sets pulses racing in chic purple dress
Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires
Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires
Kim Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to firefighters amid LA fires: 'heroes'
Kim Kardashian pays heartfelt tribute to firefighters amid LA fires: 'heroes'
Ben Affleck LA home raided by FBI after emotional reunion with daughter
Ben Affleck LA home raided by FBI after emotional reunion with daughter
Beyoncé makes generous donation to LA fire relief fund
Beyoncé makes generous donation to LA fire relief fund
Justin Bieber hit with major challenge as he gears for music comeback
Justin Bieber hit with major challenge as he gears for music comeback
Justin Baldoni, Britney Spears' old clip raises concerns amid legal drama
Justin Baldoni, Britney Spears' old clip raises concerns amid legal drama