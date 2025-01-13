Aubrey Plaza takes bold step following husband Jeff Baena's tragic death

Aubrey Plaza has seemingly taken a bold step after her husband Jeff Baena took his own life
The White Lotus actress appears to have deleted her Instagram account following husband’s death on Friday, January 3.
“Sorry, this page isn’t available,” a message on 40-year-old Plaza's page reads on Monday, January 13.
It further added, "The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”
Aubrey Plaza and the family of her late husband, Jeff Baena, released a somber statement after the death of the writer and director, died by suicide at age 47.
“This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time,” the statement reads.
Plaza and Baena started dating in 2011 and the couple announced their wedding in May 2021 when The White Lotus actress referred to him as her "darling husband" in an Instagram post.
During a 2019’s interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Plaza talked about her relationship with Baena.
"So it’s kind of fun. Nothing is ever the same. You don’t want to spend too much time a part. But I think that there’s a way that it can work and there’s a balance in that,” she said at the time.
Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena worked together on multiple projects including The Little Hours and Life After Beth.