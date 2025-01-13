Entertainment

Robbie Williams officiates wedding at 'Better Man' movie screening

Robbie Williams has been an ordained minister since 2002

  January 13, 2025


Robbie Williams takes Better Man screening to new level!

The singer became a wedding officiant at a recent screening of his new film Better Man in New York.

A blogger, Ezra Cubero, took to his X account (formerly Twitter) on 12 January, to share photos of the Williams from the screening of his latest film.

In the photos, the Patience singer could be seen standing in front of a couple while wearing a leopard print coat.

“At today’s Better Man Q&A in NYC, Robbie Williams was vulnerable, receptive to the audience’s energy, took time to have a heart to heart with his daughter, and then a man in the audience asked him, as an ordained minister, to officiate a marriage with his fiancé. Incredible,” he wrote.

In one of the videos making rounds on social media, Williams was seen holding a jumbo-sized slushie.

“By the power vested in me by absolutely nobody – it’s not legally binding, but it’s legally binding in your heart and your heart and my heart,” before getting to the “I dos”.

He then pronounced the couple as man and wife to cheers and gave them both a hug.

Robbie Williams has been an ordained minister since 2002, when he obtained a license over the internet to marry two of his best friends, guitarist Billy Morrison and his partner, Jennifer Holliday.

