Prince Harry gears for major snub to King Charles during upcoming UK return

The Duke of Sussex set to visit UK without Meghan Markle later this month

  January 13, 2025

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who is set to return to the UK this month without Meghan Markle will reportedly snub father King Charles in "protest" amid his ongoing "mission."

The 40-year-old royal will reportedly decline Royal Family's offer to stay in Buckingham Palace upon his next visit to the UK for the scheduled 7-week hearing of Duke's trial against News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun.

As per a Royal commentator, Richard Ftizwilliams, Harry will likely to opt for a hotel during his stay in the UK for the first court hearing of his legal battle with the publishers over alleged unlawful information-gathering and invasion of privacy.

"We do know that Buckingham Palace was offered for the last visit and rejected in favour of a hotel," Fitzwilliams said.

"Now, that's never been explained. I don't understand. It's obviously part of a protest," he added.

The royal commentator further highlighted security concerns surrounding Harry's UK visits.

"So far as security is concerned, we know he's appealing the Home Office's decision not to automatically grant him security," he noted.

The commentator questioned, "Who would have thought he'd prefer a hotel to Buckingham Palace?"

The high-profile case will see Harry face cross-examination by NGN's barrister alongside former Labour deputy leader, Lord Tom Watson.

NGN has denied the phone hacking allegations, having settled over 1,000 cases without admitting liability.

Speaking at a New York City summit, Harry addressed those who have settled their claims against the publisher.

"They've settled because they've had to settle," the Duke said. "Therefore, one of the main reasons for seeing this through is accountability, because I'm the last person that can actually achieve that."

