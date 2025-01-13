King Frederik holds EXCLUSIVE meeting ahead of his 1st coronation anniversary

King Frederik is meeting the first audience of 2025 as he begins the “Monday meetings” of the year!
Taking to the official Instagram account on Monday, January 13, the Danish Royal Family shared a collage that featured six people from the king’s “audience-seekers” meeting held at Christiansborg Castle.
“His Majesty the King holds an audience at Christiansborg Castle on a number of Mondays during the year, and today the first audience of the year took place. Here the King received 79 audience seekers,” read the translated caption.
Giving a brief background of the meeting, it stated, “At the audiences, there is an opportunity to show up and have the opportunity to personally thank the King for, for example, the awarding of a royal order or medal, a royal appointment or for the King's participation at an opening or a visit. During the audience, no one but the audience-seeker and the King are present.”
The caption then mentioned a brief introduction of some of the audiences that included Medical secretary in Ribe Marie Kristensen, Production manager Anders Trøstrup Knudsen, and Former payroll and HR employee Kirsten Gorm Pedersen who thanked for the Royal Award Medal.
Thanking the king in the meeting were also Teacher Gudmund Nørrelund Jessen and Medical secretary Inge Andersen who expressed gratitude for the Royal Medal of Merit.
Moreover, Commander Captain Anders Peter Rasmussen thanked for the royal appointment.
The meeting comes just a day prior to King Frederik X’s first coronation anniversary on January 14, 2025.