Royal

King Frederik holds EXCLUSIVE meeting ahead of his 1st coronation anniversary

The Danish king, Frederik X, invited special audience for a meeting just a day ahead of his first anniversary as monarch

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025
King Frederik holds EXCLUSIVE meeting ahead of his 1st coronation anniversary
King Frederik holds EXCLUSIVE meeting ahead of his 1st coronation anniversary

King Frederik is meeting the first audience of 2025 as he begins the “Monday meetings” of the year!

Taking to the official Instagram account on Monday, January 13, the Danish Royal Family shared a collage that featured six people from the king’s “audience-seekers” meeting held at Christiansborg Castle.

“His Majesty the King holds an audience at Christiansborg Castle on a number of Mondays during the year, and today the first audience of the year took place. Here the King received 79 audience seekers,” read the translated caption.

Giving a brief background of the meeting, it stated, “At the audiences, there is an opportunity to show up and have the opportunity to personally thank the King for, for example, the awarding of a royal order or medal, a royal appointment or for the King's participation at an opening or a visit. During the audience, no one but the audience-seeker and the King are present.”

The caption then mentioned a brief introduction of some of the audiences that included Medical secretary in Ribe Marie Kristensen, Production manager Anders Trøstrup Knudsen, and Former payroll and HR employee Kirsten Gorm Pedersen who thanked for the Royal Award Medal.

Thanking the king in the meeting were also Teacher Gudmund Nørrelund Jessen and Medical secretary Inge Andersen who expressed gratitude for the Royal Medal of Merit.

Moreover, Commander Captain Anders Peter Rasmussen thanked for the royal appointment.

The meeting comes just a day prior to King Frederik X’s first coronation anniversary on January 14, 2025.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan emergency evacuation for Archie, Lilibet amid LA fires

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan emergency evacuation for Archie, Lilibet amid LA fires
Ex-first minister Sturgeon announces end of marriage with Murrell

Ex-first minister Sturgeon announces end of marriage with Murrell

King Frederik holds EXCLUSIVE meeting ahead of his 1st coronation anniversary

King Frederik holds EXCLUSIVE meeting ahead of his 1st coronation anniversary
Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat sparks shocking abuse toward Kai Havertz’s wife

Arsenal’s FA Cup defeat sparks shocking abuse toward Kai Havertz’s wife
Queen Mary, King Frederik give royal duties to Crown Prince Christian
Queen Mary, King Frederik give royal duties to Crown Prince Christian
Meghan Markle ‘determined’ to cut ties from being ‘Prince Harry’s wife’
Meghan Markle ‘determined’ to cut ties from being ‘Prince Harry’s wife’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan emergency evacuation for Archie, Lilibet amid LA fires
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan emergency evacuation for Archie, Lilibet amid LA fires
King Charles, Queen Camilla enjoy snowy service at Princess Anne's wedding Church
King Charles, Queen Camilla enjoy snowy service at Princess Anne's wedding Church
King Carl visits Sweden’s ‘highest’ church ahead of key event
King Carl visits Sweden’s ‘highest’ church ahead of key event
Prince Harry gears for major snub to King Charles during upcoming UK return
Prince Harry gears for major snub to King Charles during upcoming UK return
King Charles set to mark major milestone in first foreign trip of 2025
King Charles set to mark major milestone in first foreign trip of 2025
King Charles receives emotional letter amid Harry, Meghan's growing crisis
King Charles receives emotional letter amid Harry, Meghan's growing crisis
Zara Tindall unveils new look amid Australia tour with Mike Tindall
Zara Tindall unveils new look amid Australia tour with Mike Tindall
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issue emotional plea after new backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issue emotional plea after new backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence on Meta's fact-checkers removal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break silence on Meta's fact-checkers removal
Royal Family member hospitalized after recent accident
Royal Family member hospitalized after recent accident