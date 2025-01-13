Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan emergency evacuation for Archie, Lilibet amid LA fires

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened their home to wildfire victims while they are also in 'crisis mode'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have opened the doors of their Montecito mansion to the wildfire victims in California. 

However, the couple themselves are also ready to enter in "crisis mode."

Although, the couple’s mansion is currently not in the direct path of the flames, the sources are suggesting that the Sussexes are preparing for a potential emergency evacuation with their children, Archie and Lilibet as the devastating LA wildfires continue to spread rapidly.

According to Express, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security team "is said to be organising an evacuation plan and packing essentials for their children."

Meanwhile, a neighbor of the royal couple said, "It's not chaos here yet but the fire is moving fast and we are not taking any chances."

The couple and their neighbors have been provided with public safety survival kits, which contain vital supplies such as solar chargers, flashlights, protective equipment, ice, water, snacks, and safety pamphlets.

Earlier, the Sussexes publicly addressed the fires in a statement on their website.

"In the last few days, wildfires in southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life," the statement reads.

Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed consoling victims of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

