Hoda Kotb gives touching surprise to Craig Melvin on ‘Today’ show

Hoda Kotb is rooting for Craig Melvin as he fills in for the host as Today show’s co-anchor!
On Monday, January 13, the 45-year-old American broadcaster made his debut as the co-host of the hit NBC daily live broadcast show alongside Savannah Guthrie.
Melvin joined the show as a replacement of Kotb, who signed off on January 10, after working on Today for 17 years.
During his first show as a co-anchor, Craig Melvin got a touching surprise from his predecessor that made him cry.
After receiving a heartwarming welcome on the show by the team, Melvin got a touching surprise from Kotb that included an encouraging pre-recorded message to ring in his first day and an emotional letter.
The letter, which Melvin read aloud on the show, stated, "I'm moving forward, so reach back your hand. Grab the baton, your world will expand. The adventures are endless, the people so dear. Great memories await, year after year.”
"Day One! You are ready surrounded by love. Your team is the kind you can only dream of. Savannah, Al and Carson are here! With partners like these, your runway is clear,” it further read.
Rooting for the newly-joined co-anchor, Hoda Kotb further wrote, “From out on the plaza, to inside 30 Rock, your fans are so eager, they’re watching the clock. The time has arrived to rise like the sun. I am cheering for you, and a fabulous run!"
Notably, Hoda Kotb resigned from her position as Today show’s co-anchor to spend more time with family after having a decades-long successful career.