Hydrogen-powered truck sets Guinness World Record with 1,806-mile journey

A Guinness World Records official closely watched the truck’s performance to ensure accuracy

  January 13, 2025
Hydrogen-powered trucks are gaining attention in the field of environmentally friendly transportation.

As per Fox News, the truck recently set a new Guinness World Record, showcasing its remarkable achievement in this field.

This truck was built by Cummins Accelera in partnership with US Department of Energy and the Department of Defense.

The H2Rescue truck started its record-breaking journey in California, carrying 386 pounds of hydrogen fuel.

As per the outlet, this truck drove 1,806 miles using one tank of hydrogen fuel.

The truck faced challenges such as driving through rush hour traffic, maintaining speeds of 50 to 55 mph and operating in temperatures between 60 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

A Guinness World Records official closely watched the truck’s performance to ensure the record attempt was fair and accurate.

The official sealed the hydrogen tank to ensure no extra fuel was added during the journey.

By using hydrogen fuel instead of gasoline, the H2Rescue truck reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 644 pounds compared to a traditional truck of the same size.

The DOE estimates that if traditional emergency response vehicles were replaced with H2Rescue trucks, it could save approximately 1,825 gallons of gasoline annually and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2.8 tons annually.

