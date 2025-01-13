King Charles releases ‘special’ message as Harry, Meghan’s evacuation looms

King Charles and Queen Camilla are releasing a “special” message during their trip to Scotland!
Taking to the Instagram Story of the Royal Family’s official handle, the 76-year-old British monarch and his wife Camilla penned a delightful statement wishing their “heartfelt congratulations” to the people of Glasgow.
The story featured a bold text written on the top of the image stating, “Glasgow 850.”
Following the text was the King and the Queen’s heartfelt message that read, “Both The Queen and I wanted to extend our most heartfelt congratulations to you all as Glasgow celebrates its 850th Anniversary.”
It continued, “It goes without saying that people really do make Glasgow. On this special occasion, I join all of you who have had the privilege of calling Glasgow your home, whether that be for a fleeting moment or for an entire lifetime, in repeating with wholehearted enthusiasm your magnificent city's rousing motto: Let Glasgow Flourish.”
