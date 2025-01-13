Royal

King Charles releases ‘special’ message as Harry, Meghan’s evacuation looms

The British monarch has issued a delightful statement amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s evacuation plan

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025

King Charles releases ‘special’ message as Harry, Meghan’s evacuation looms


King Charles and Queen Camilla are releasing a “special” message during their trip to Scotland!

Taking to the Instagram Story of the Royal Family’s official handle, the 76-year-old British monarch and his wife Camilla penned a delightful statement wishing their “heartfelt congratulations” to the people of Glasgow.

The story featured a bold text written on the top of the image stating, “Glasgow 850.”

Following the text was the King and the Queen’s heartfelt message that read, “Both The Queen and I wanted to extend our most heartfelt congratulations to you all as Glasgow celebrates its 850th Anniversary.”

It continued, “It goes without saying that people really do make Glasgow. On this special occasion, I join all of you who have had the privilege of calling Glasgow your home, whether that be for a fleeting moment or for an entire lifetime, in repeating with wholehearted enthusiasm your magnificent city's rousing motto: Let Glasgow Flourish.”

The Royal Family Instagram Story
The Royal Family Instagram Story

This statement from the King comes amid reports swirl suggesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, are planning to evacuate their Montecito home in the wake of devastating California wildfire.

Over the weekend, the estranged royal couple stepped out in Los Angeles and met the victims, expressing solitude with them at the time of grief and difficulty.

Oscars nominations delayed again due to L.A. wildfire

Oscars nominations delayed again due to L.A. wildfire
Halle Berry, boyfriend Van Hunt step in to help LA fire victims

Halle Berry, boyfriend Van Hunt step in to help LA fire victims
King Charles attends first Royal event of 2025 after announcing foreign trip

King Charles attends first Royal event of 2025 after announcing foreign trip
NASA plans to grow fresh food for astronauts on future missions

NASA plans to grow fresh food for astronauts on future missions
King Charles attends first Royal event of 2025 after announcing foreign trip
King Charles attends first Royal event of 2025 after announcing foreign trip
Queen Mary, King Frederik give royal duties to Crown Prince Christian
Queen Mary, King Frederik give royal duties to Crown Prince Christian
Meghan Markle ‘determined’ to cut ties from being ‘Prince Harry’s wife’
Meghan Markle ‘determined’ to cut ties from being ‘Prince Harry’s wife’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan emergency evacuation for Archie, Lilibet amid LA fires
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plan emergency evacuation for Archie, Lilibet amid LA fires
King Frederik holds EXCLUSIVE meeting ahead of his 1st coronation anniversary
King Frederik holds EXCLUSIVE meeting ahead of his 1st coronation anniversary
King Charles, Queen Camilla enjoy snowy service at Princess Anne's wedding Church
King Charles, Queen Camilla enjoy snowy service at Princess Anne's wedding Church
King Carl visits Sweden’s ‘highest’ church ahead of key event
King Carl visits Sweden’s ‘highest’ church ahead of key event
Prince Harry gears for major snub to King Charles during upcoming UK return
Prince Harry gears for major snub to King Charles during upcoming UK return
King Charles set to mark major milestone in first foreign trip of 2025
King Charles set to mark major milestone in first foreign trip of 2025
King Charles receives emotional letter amid Harry, Meghan's growing crisis
King Charles receives emotional letter amid Harry, Meghan's growing crisis
Zara Tindall unveils new look amid Australia tour with Mike Tindall
Zara Tindall unveils new look amid Australia tour with Mike Tindall
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issue emotional plea after new backlash
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issue emotional plea after new backlash