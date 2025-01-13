Oscars nominations delayed again due to L.A. wildfire

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has once again announced changes to its Oscar season timetable due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.
Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang shared in a statement on Monday that the 97th Academy Awards has not moved from its date of Sunday, March 2, 2025 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
However, several events leading up to the ceremony have been rescheduled or canceled.
The nominations voting period has been extended through Friday, January 17, while the announcement of the nominations, originally scheduled for January 17, will now take place on Thursday, January 23 at a virtual event.
Additionally, the annual Oscars nominees luncheon, scheduled for February 10, is canceled, and the Scientific and Technical Awards, slated for Feb. 18, will be rescheduled to a later date.
“We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community," said Kramer and Yang in the statement.
They further noted, "The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship."
"We also look forward to honoring our frontline workers who have aided with the fires, recognizing those impacted, and encouraging people to join the Academy in supporting the relief efforts. We will get through this together and bring a sense of healing to our global film community,” the statement added.
The Academy made the decision out of sensitivity to the Southern California community, which is home to approximately 60% of the Academy's 10,000 members.