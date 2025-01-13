Entertainment

Oscars nominations delayed again due to L.A. wildfire

The Academy once again announced changes to its Oscar season timetable due to the devastating LA wildfires

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 13, 2025
Oscars nominations delayed again due to L.A. wildfire
Oscars nominations delayed again due to L.A. wildfire

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has once again announced changes to its Oscar season timetable due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang shared in a statement on Monday that the 97th Academy Awards has not moved from its date of Sunday, March 2, 2025 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

However, several events leading up to the ceremony have been rescheduled or canceled.

The nominations voting period has been extended through Friday, January 17, while the announcement of the nominations, originally scheduled for January 17, will now take place on Thursday, January 23 at a virtual event.

Additionally, the annual Oscars nominees luncheon, scheduled for February 10, is canceled, and the Scientific and Technical Awards, slated for Feb. 18, will be rescheduled to a later date.

“We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community," said Kramer and Yang in the statement.

They further noted, "The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship."

"We also look forward to honoring our frontline workers who have aided with the fires, recognizing those impacted, and encouraging people to join the Academy in supporting the relief efforts. We will get through this together and bring a sense of healing to our global film community,” the statement added.


The Academy made the decision out of sensitivity to the Southern California community, which is home to approximately 60% of the Academy's 10,000 members.

Oscars nominations delayed again due to L.A. wildfire

Oscars nominations delayed again due to L.A. wildfire
Halle Berry, boyfriend Van Hunt step in to help LA fire victims

Halle Berry, boyfriend Van Hunt step in to help LA fire victims
King Charles attends first Royal event of 2025 after announcing foreign trip

King Charles attends first Royal event of 2025 after announcing foreign trip
NASA plans to grow fresh food for astronauts on future missions

NASA plans to grow fresh food for astronauts on future missions
Halle Berry, boyfriend Van Hunt step in to help LA fire victims
Halle Berry, boyfriend Van Hunt step in to help LA fire victims
One Direction to pay tribute to Liam Payne with special show
One Direction to pay tribute to Liam Payne with special show
Ryan O’Neal’s daughter pens sorrowful note as late dad’s home burns in LA fire
Ryan O’Neal’s daughter pens sorrowful note as late dad’s home burns in LA fire
Hoda Kotb gives touching surprise to Craig Melvin on ‘Today’ show
Hoda Kotb gives touching surprise to Craig Melvin on ‘Today’ show
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on fundraising scam using her name for wildfire relief
Kim Kardashian breaks silence on fundraising scam using her name for wildfire relief
Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie join forces to aid LA wildfire affectees
Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie join forces to aid LA wildfire affectees
Victoria Beckham, David enjoy ‘deep conversation’ in latest night out
Victoria Beckham, David enjoy ‘deep conversation’ in latest night out
Robbie Williams officiates wedding at 'Better Man' movie screening
Robbie Williams officiates wedding at 'Better Man' movie screening
Gwyneth Paltrow spotted on shopping spree with husband Brad Falchuk
Gwyneth Paltrow spotted on shopping spree with husband Brad Falchuk
Aubrey Plaza takes bold step following husband Jeff Baena's tragic death
Aubrey Plaza takes bold step following husband Jeff Baena's tragic death
Victoria Beckham sets pulses racing in chic purple dress
Victoria Beckham sets pulses racing in chic purple dress
Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires
Kylie Jenner praises firefighters for their heroic efforts amid LA wildfires