The Weeknd reacts to L.A. fires with concert cancellation, album postponement

The Weeknd has canceled his highly anticipated Rose Bowl concert and postponed the release of his upcoming album, citing 'respect and concern' for those affected by the devastating Los Angeles fires.
On Monday, the Starboy singer announced on his Instagram account that he would not perform his upcoming show and also delayed the release of his upcoming album amid the chaotic situation in LA.
In a post, the Weeknd wrote, “Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, I am canceling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for January 25th.”
Referring to his new album Hurry Up Tomorrow, he mentioned, “This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time. In light of this, I have also decided to push the release of my album to January 31st.”
The Weeknd noted, "My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild."
He capped off the message with his, “With love, Abel.”
Notably, the Ticketmaster also shared that the company will “issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase.”
The horrific wildfires began in the Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, January, 07.