Millie Bobby Brown shares good news amid pregnancy rumours

Millie Bobby Brown has shared a delightful news for fans amid ongoing pregnancy rumours.
Last month, the actress sparked pregnancy speculations after she posted multiple pictures covering her belly.
Fans speculated that she might be hiding her pregnancy with husband Jake Bongiovi.
On Monday night, Millie announced that she will be kicking off Stranger Things fan meetup tour this month.
The announcement posted on Instagram read, “The long-awaited moment has arrived, we are very happy to reveal the first guest of the SFM8 Tour, none other than @milliebobbybrown! The famous actress of Eleven in Stranger Things can't wait to meet you all again (or for the first time) at these two editions, which are already promising to be incredible!”
Millie will attend the fan meetup event on Saturday, January 25, 2025, in Barcelona (Spain) and on Sunday, January 26, 2025, in Antwerp (Belgium).
“The actress and her team have chosen to prioritize cities where she hasn't had the opportunity to come meet you yet! These will be her only scheduled dates in Europe for the time being! Ticketing for all 3 events (Barcelona, Belgium & Paris) opens on Wednesday June 12th,” the statement read.
However, due to her busy schedule, Millie Bobby Brown will not be present in Paris.
Notably, the Stranger Things actress has not confirmed pregnancy rumours yet.