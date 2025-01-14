Paris Hilton takes generous action amid L.A. wildfire tragedy

Entertainment

  • January 14, 2025
Paris Hilton has won the heart of billions after with her generous act amid ongoing LA fire.

On January 10, the actress shared footage of her Malibu home burn down on live TV.

The mother of two shared on Monday night that she found a cat without a collar in Altadena who has been in the shelter for the last four days. She wanted to help the can find its owner.

Taking to Instagram, Pairs revealed that her nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact, has “contributed to support the shelter’s efforts, and they are still raising funds to help displaced families and pets.”


She added, “Every donation makes a difference in providing emergency relief, housing, and supplies. If you’re able to donate or volunteer, the Pasadena Humane Society is an incredible charity to support!.”

The This is Paris star posted the picture of the cat and noted, “Please share with anyone you know from the Altadena area so we can reconnect this baby with his owner! His animal ID is A519218.”

Additionally, the American singer also claimed that she would start with a personal contribution of $100,000 for the LA wildfire victims.

