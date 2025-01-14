Billie Eilish makes special plea for LA fires victims in touching message

Entertainment

The 'Birds Of A Feather' singer described the situation as 'so devastating and scary'

  by Web Desk
  • January 14, 2025
Billie Eilish has expressed her heartbreak and concern over the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, describing the situation as "so devastating and scary.”

Taking to her Instagram, the Birds Of A Feather posted a statement, urging fans to stay safe and support relief efforts.

She kicked off the statement by expressing gratitude, “Thank you to those who have reached out as wildfires fueled by the climate crisis have ravaged our beloved city.”

Billie continued, “While our family is safe, many of the people and communities we love have endured devastating loss. Altadena in particular is very close to our hearts... it was the backyard of our childhoods, and the families, businesses, nonprofits, and musicians there remain cornerstones in our lives.”

The Bad Guys singer urged her fans, “We encourage our fans and those who want to help to join us in donating to organizations supporting southland communities impacted by the wildfires.”

She concluded, “We love you all, Billie & Finneas."

Billie also mentioned “some of the amazing nonprofits” including CA Community Foundation's Wildfire Recovery Fund, Pasadena Community Foundation Eaton Canton Fire Relief and Recovery Fund, Support & Feed, MusiCares Los Angeles Fire Relief Fund and, Best Friends Animal Society.

