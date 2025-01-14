Asim Azhar lights up the stage at Karachi Eat Festival  

Trending

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar sets the stage on fire at the Karachi Eat Festival on Sunday

  January 14, 2025
Asim Azhar’s energy at the Karachi Eat Festival was truly unbeatable!

The Jo Tu Na Mila crooner serenaded crowds with his chart-topping hits on last day of the star-studded evening. 

Karachi Eat's official Instagram page released a photo of  Asim exuding vibes on stage as the crowds sang along, danced and created memories to last a lifetime.

As caption, the page wrote, "The energy was unreal as the crowd sang along with Asim Azhar! The concert was a blast, and the vibes were unbeatable!" 

"Thank youuu, Karachi, for an unforgettable experience, again. See you next year!" it further read. 


In a span of three days, Karachi Eat saw a slew of artists delivering electrifying performances ranging from the likes of RDB, Rameet Sandhu, Huzaifa Khan and more. 

Soon after the photo went viral, Netizens dropped a million likes in just no time, appreciating Asim's talent. 

It is pertinent to mention that the Radd singer not only treated the audience to his soothing vocals at the Karachi Eat  but also at the SoulFest in December, last year. 

On the personal front, Asim Azhar, who was rumored to be dating actress Hania Amir years ago, often shares tidbits of his love life with fiancé Meerub Ali. 

