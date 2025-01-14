Princess Catharina-Amalia steps into future queen role with grand move

Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands is gracefully stepping into her role as the future queen, showcasing her poise and elegance by wearing her mother’s iconic wedding tiara.
As per the Dailymail.com, the Dutch heir made a dazzling appearance along with her parents, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.
The King and Queen of Netherlannd hosted Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sous for a two-day state visit.
Princess Catharina-Amalia showcased her elegance in a shimmering lavender caped gown by Japanese designer Tadashi Shoji.
The Future Queen of Netherland’s gown features a fitted heart-shaped bodice and intricate sequin detailing.
She completed her look with sentimental jewels to top off her state banquet ensemble .
Princess donned a diamond collet necklace and the Dutch Star tiara, the headpiece her mother Queen Maxima wore on her wedding day in 2002.
The magnificent tiara looked elegant with five ten-pointed stars, originally belonging to Queen Emma of The Netherlands, who died in 1934.
In 2022 when Catharina-Amalia debuted her tiara look as she was the Dutch Star, chose to wear it for Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway's 18th birthday gala.
To note, Princess Catharina-Amalia became heir to the throne in 2013, after her father's accession to the throne following Queen Beatrix's abdication.