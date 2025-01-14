Trending

Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali set to share screen in an upcoming project?

Wahaj Ali is currently starring in the hit drama 'Sunn Mere Dil'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 14, 2025
Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali set to share screen in an upcoming project?
Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali set to share screen in an upcoming project? 

Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan fans have a reason to rejoice!

The biggest superstars of the industry are set to pair up together very soon and create magic.

Khan, who was last seen in a small screen project titled Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, is returning yet again with a bang but this time opposite the Tere Bin star.

A picture posted by director Haissam Hussain massively increased excitement levels.

One fan wrote, “Oh my God seriously… Wahaj and Mahira.”

“Best actor and actress of Pak industry,” another fan noted.

“Is it confirmed??? I am really seated for this one,” added another.

The fourth expressed, “This is called the stunning couple.”

Most details of the forthcoming project are kept under wraps with evidence that Haissam is taking the director’s chair while Nina Kashif as the producer.

As per staunch reports, this is going to be the biggest shows of the year and fans are already super pumped to see the duo conquer hearts.

To note, Wahaj Ali is currently gaining traction for his role as Bilal Abdullah in drama Sunn Mere Dil while Mahira Khan is busy filming for new movie Love Guru. 

Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025

Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025
King Abdullah visits Royal charity to monitor Gaza aid preparation

King Abdullah visits Royal charity to monitor Gaza aid preparation
Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series

Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series
New statue unveiled in Dunstable to commemorate King Henry V’s legacy

New statue unveiled in Dunstable to commemorate King Henry V’s legacy
Iqra Aziz flaunts her contagious smile in new photos
Iqra Aziz flaunts her contagious smile in new photos
Anupam Kher pens open letter to his younger self
Anupam Kher pens open letter to his younger self
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani depart from Mumbai in style: Watch
Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani depart from Mumbai in style: Watch
Asim Azhar lights up the stage at Karachi Eat Festival
Asim Azhar lights up the stage at Karachi Eat Festival
Hrithik Roshan marks huge milestone amid 'War 2' filming
Hrithik Roshan marks huge milestone amid 'War 2' filming
Inside Neelam Muneer Khan's exciting love story
Inside Neelam Muneer Khan's exciting love story
Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao breaks silence on their 'mindful separation'
Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao breaks silence on their 'mindful separation'
Kriti Sanon's rom-com 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' to re-release during Valentine's week
Kriti Sanon's rom-com 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' to re-release during Valentine's week
Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing
Aiman Khan serves looks during latest dinner outing
Kangana Ranaut opens up about her equation with Salman Khan
Kangana Ranaut opens up about her equation with Salman Khan
Neelam Muneer shares new pictures after grand wedding celebrations
Neelam Muneer shares new pictures after grand wedding celebrations
Karan Johar gives hilarious spin to his relationship status
Karan Johar gives hilarious spin to his relationship status