Mahira Khan, Wahaj Ali set to share screen in an upcoming project? 

Wahaj Ali and Mahira Khan fans have a reason to rejoice!
The biggest superstars of the industry are set to pair up together very soon and create magic.
Khan, who was last seen in a small screen project titled Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay, is returning yet again with a bang but this time opposite the Tere Bin star.
A picture posted by director Haissam Hussain massively increased excitement levels.
One fan wrote, “Oh my God seriously… Wahaj and Mahira.”
“Best actor and actress of Pak industry,” another fan noted.
“Is it confirmed??? I am really seated for this one,” added another.
The fourth expressed, “This is called the stunning couple.”
Most details of the forthcoming project are kept under wraps with evidence that Haissam is taking the director’s chair while Nina Kashif as the producer.
As per staunch reports, this is going to be the biggest shows of the year and fans are already super pumped to see the duo conquer hearts.
To note, Wahaj Ali is currently gaining traction for his role as Bilal Abdullah in drama Sunn Mere Dil while Mahira Khan is busy filming for new movie Love Guru.