Iqra Aziz flaunts her contagious smile in new photos 

Iqra Aziz proved smile is the most beautiful thing a girl can wear!
Turning to her Instagram space on Tuesday, the Suno Chanda star dropped a set of mirror selfies, flaunting her million-dollar smile.
In the first click, Aziz could not stop smiling in the camera as her collar bones did all the talking.
The second image therefore featured the mom -of -one beaming in delight.
She looked super fabulous slaying a maroon and white striped tank top that perfectly accentuated her curves and lean figure.
While Aziz opted to tie her hair high, her mascara laden eyes made her stand out even more.
Soon after sharing the super glam photos, her ardent fans showered love in comments section.
One fan wrote, “good to see uh super duper active.”
Another person noted, “Queen.”
“Iqra in her active era,” effused the third.
“Love you so much," the fourth user chimed
Others could not contain their sentiments, dropping heart and fire emojis.
For the unversed, Iqra Aziz married actor Yasir Hussain back In December 2019 shortly after which she became a mother.