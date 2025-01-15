Royal

Princess Anne makes shocking demand to King Charles for Zara Tindall

Princess Anne gives big tension to ailing brother King Charles for daughter Zara Tindall

  • January 15, 2025


Princess Anne has set demand for her daughter Zara Tindall and son Peter's future in the Royal Family.

The Princess Royal, who rejected the offer of Royal titles for her kids nearly 50 years ago is now fearful that they might use Anne's decision against her, therefore, she is urging King Charles to give Zara and Peter their due titles in the firm.

A few weeks after emerging as the hardest working royal title last year with the highest number of engagements, Anne is now reportedly thinking that she may have made a mistake by keeping her kids away from their Royal responsibilities all these years.

An inside source has exclusively told Radar, "For the first time, all of them, especially Anne, started to wonder if it was a mistake to keep them 'duty' free."

"Having Zara and Peter on the roster would have been an extraordinary help this past year," they added.

As per the sources, the 74-year-old is putting pressure on Charles to make her daughter Zara a princess.

"There's no doubt (Duchess of Edinburgh) Sophie, (Prince) William, and (Queen) Camilla have stepped up, but Anne can see how Zara – and especially her husband Mike – being available will make a huge difference."

"She also knows Kate and William would absolutely support the decision," added the insider"

As per the source, "bringing Zara and Peter (if he's willing), into the fold makes complete sense. Expect announcements in the coming year."

This update comes amid the reports that Prince William "seizing more power" as the 76-year-old monarch is surrounded with abdication reports.

A source recently told InTouch, "William has never been more influential. His time to rule will be sooner rather than later."

