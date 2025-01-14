Royal

King Abdullah visits Royal charity to monitor Gaza aid preparation

The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, himself leads the preparation to supply aid to Gaza

  • January 14, 2025

King Abdullah is visiting the Royal Charity Organization to oversee efforts of Gaza aid convoy!

On Tuesday, January 14, the Royal Family of Jordan turned to its official Instagram account and shared a video that featured clips of the relief supply to Gaza amid Palestine’s decades-long crisis.

The King of Jordan himself visited the organization to monitor the preparation being done which they described as the “largest aid convoy to Gaza.”

Alongside the video was a caption written in both Arabic and English languages that gave a brief description about the Jordanian king’s visit to the Royal Hashemite Charity Organization.

“Happening now: His Majesty King Abdullah II arrives at the #Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation warehouses, in Ghabawi, and witnesses preparations for the largest aid convoy to #Gaza,” the caption stated.

In the post’s comments, several social media users appreciated the Jordanian King and Royal Family’s efforts.

“From the words of His Majesty King Abdullah II: #Jordan will remain great, a good country blessed by its people and land... And an honest Arab face... And for all goodness,” wrote one.

Another admired, “Super proud,” while a third penned, “In the care of God.”

The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) is a “multifaceted national non-governmental, non-profit organization” which was established in 1990 to carry out humanitarian efforts and provide emergency and immediate aid in cases of disasters and public catastrophes, both in Jordan and abroad.

