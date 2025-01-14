Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025

Princess Kate made first public appearance of 2025 as she visited the hospital where she received cancer treatment.
As her first engagement of the year, the Princess of Wales paid a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday, where she also made a huge announcement.
According to Hello!, upon her arrival, Kate received a warm welcome by hospital's chief executive, Dame Cally Palmer, and was also introduced to the chairman, Sir Douglas Flint.
Reflecting on her secret visits to the health facility for months, Kate expressed her delight over entering the hospital through the main door.
"I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it’s quite nice," she noted.
King Charles daughter-in-law, who was diagnosed with cancer last year in January and underwent preventive chemotherapy for nine months also announced that she and her husband Prince William have become the patron of the hospital.
During her visit, the mom-of-three also sat down with patients going through cancer treatment at the world-leading cancer centre in Chelsea.
For her unannounced visit to the hospital, Kate opted for a long dark brown tartan coat and burgundy polo neck, which she paired with a matching skirt.