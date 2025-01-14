Kate Middleton cancer hospital visit: Kensington palace issues big statement

Kate Middleton has sent the internet into meltdown with her announced visit to the cancer hospital, where she was treated.
On Tuesday, January 14, the Princess of Wales visited the Royal Marsden Hospital without Prince William.
The mom-of-three was greeted by the chief executive of the hospital, Dame Cally Palmer.
During her visit, Catherine also interacted with the patients undergoing cancer treatment at the health facility, where Kate paid numerous secret visits last year after her diagnosis in January.
Amid her surprise visit Kate also made a delight announcement that she has officially joint the world-leading cancer centre in Chelsea as the patron alongside husband Prince William.
Meanwhile, a Kensington Palace spokesperson also issued an statement noting, “The Princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides.”
They further confirmed that as their patron, Catherine looks forward to help and support the hospital’s work in advancement of cancer research treatment.
In a candid confession while entering the health facility from the main door, Kate expressed her delight noting, "I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it’s quite nice."