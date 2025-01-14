Royal

Kate Middleton cancer hospital visit: Kensington palace issues big statement

Kensington Palace issues big update on Kate Middleton as she visits cancer hospital

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 14, 2025
Kate Middleton cancer hospital visit: Kensington palace issues big statement
Kate Middleton cancer hospital visit: Kensington palace issues big statement

Kate Middleton has sent the internet into meltdown with her announced visit to the cancer hospital, where she was treated.

On Tuesday, January 14, the Princess of Wales visited the Royal Marsden Hospital without Prince William.

The mom-of-three was greeted by the chief executive of the hospital, Dame Cally Palmer.

During her visit, Catherine also interacted with the patients undergoing cancer treatment at the health facility, where Kate paid numerous secret visits last year after her diagnosis in January.

Amid her surprise visit Kate also made a delight announcement that she has officially joint the world-leading cancer centre in Chelsea as the patron alongside husband Prince William.

Meanwhile, a Kensington Palace spokesperson also issued an statement noting, “The Princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides.”

They further confirmed that as their patron, Catherine looks forward to help and support the hospital’s work in advancement of cancer research treatment.

In a candid confession while entering the health facility from the main door, Kate expressed her delight noting, "I was just saying, coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it’s quite nice."

Princess Kate takes on ‘new role’ with huge commitment after cancer hospital visit

Princess Kate takes on ‘new role’ with huge commitment after cancer hospital visit
Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp shuts down Red Bull coaching rumors for THIS reason

Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp shuts down Red Bull coaching rumors for THIS reason
How Threads’ new update gives you control over content?

How Threads’ new update gives you control over content?
Cristiano Ronaldo secures record-breaking deal to stay with Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo secures record-breaking deal to stay with Al-Nassr
Sarah Ferguson shares big news after Princess Kate’s hospital visit
Sarah Ferguson shares big news after Princess Kate’s hospital visit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence on ‘disaster tourists’ label
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence on ‘disaster tourists’ label
Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025
Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025
King Abdullah visits Royal charity to monitor Gaza aid preparation
King Abdullah visits Royal charity to monitor Gaza aid preparation
Princess Kate fears Royal Family is 'losing' Prince Harry 'all over again'
Princess Kate fears Royal Family is 'losing' Prince Harry 'all over again'
King Frederik marks first year as Denmark’s monarch with touching note
King Frederik marks first year as Denmark’s monarch with touching note
Meghan Markle receives praises for making big sacrifice amid LA wildfires
Meghan Markle receives praises for making big sacrifice amid LA wildfires
Princess Catharina-Amalia steps into future queen role with grand move
Princess Catharina-Amalia steps into future queen role with grand move
King Charles receives bad news from Harry ahead of Duke's UK visit
King Charles receives bad news from Harry ahead of Duke's UK visit
Princess Anne makes public appearance after King Charles held huge event
Princess Anne makes public appearance after King Charles held huge event
How Meghan Markle’s Netflix delay could benefit the duchess?
How Meghan Markle’s Netflix delay could benefit the duchess?
King Charles gives ‘important’ reminder in new public appearance
King Charles gives ‘important’ reminder in new public appearance