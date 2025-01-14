Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp shuts down Red Bull coaching rumors for THIS reason

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has made it clear that he will never take on the role of coaching any football team owned by the Red Bull organization.
As per BBC, this announcement comes after he started his role as the head of global soccer for the Red Bull organization.
Klopp was chosen for the role last year, but he officially began his role at the start of this year.
He has not worked as a manager since he left Liverpool last summer, after a successful nine-year period with the club.
During a media conference on Tuesday, January 14, Klopp was asked whether he would be interested in returning to a day-to-day managerial role if a position became available, he clearly responded with “no.”
He said, “I will not be the coach of a Red Bull team. That is a clear commitment. As much as you can give a guarantee, I will not be a coach at all.”
Klopp went on to share, “I am probably the only person in this room who will be asked where are you in five years, I don't have a clue.”
"But I will not be a replacement of one of the Red Bull coaches. I hope we can create a structure where these questions will not come up at all,” he added.
Klopp further expressed, “It's pretty much what I wanted to do. I finished seven months ago at Liverpool. I did that consciously. I did not want to do that [be a manager] anymore. I wanted to get a new start and this is an opportunity. To add value. How it will look we will see. There is not one plan that works for all teams.”
In his new role, Klopp will be responsible for overseeing multiple clubs, including RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and New York Red Bulls, rather than managing one specific team.