Princess Kate confirms she's in remission after cancer hospital visit

Kate Middleton is vowing a big change as she steps in a “new role!”
Just a few hours after the Princess of Wales made a surprising visit to The Royal Marsden hospital where she received her cancer treatment, the mother-of-three penned a strong and heartfelt statement on the joint Instagram handle of hers and Prince William.
The princess expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the hospital and everyone around the couple who looked after the future queen and her family during the difficult year.
“I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more,” wrote Kate.
In the statement, Kate Middleton also revealed taking on a “new role” as she vowed a big change to “transform” the experience of cancer-stricken people.
“In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer,” she penned.
As the princess concluded her statement, she reflected on her year-long cancer battle and recovery and expressed hopefulness for a “fulfilling year” that is waiting for her.
Singing the statement while concluding, Princess Kate mentioned “C” which is initial of her name, Catherine.