Prince William’s royal trip gets postponed after Princess Kate 'new role'

Prince William made some candid remarks about upcoming royal trips in 2025, but after Kate Middleton’s recent outing their travel plans seems "off the table.”
On January 14, the Princess of Wales visited The Royal Marsden hospital and met cancer patients.
After the public appearance, Princess Kate made huge claims after getting a “new role.”
She wrote on her Instagram, “In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer.”
A royal correspondent Cameron Walker recently reflected on the “contradiction” in the Prince of Wales travel plans and Catherine’s outing.
He told GB that foreign royal trips are currently "off the table" for the future Queen, which as the reports contradicts William's statements from November.
William claimed during an interview at 2024 Earthshot Awards event, “I think hopefully Catherine will be doing a bit more next year, so we'll have some more trips maybe lined up.”
The expert added, "So keeping each day as it comes, but international travel for now is off the table, which does contradict what Prince William told us in November. They are saying that it's going to be a gradual return to public duties for the Princess of Wales. And of course, she said she still has good days and bad days with her health."
Notably, Kate was diagnosed with cancer last year, she finished her chemotherapy in September 2024.