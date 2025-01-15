Timothée Chalamet attends 'A Complete Unknown' premiere without Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner skipped her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's newly released movie, A Complete Unknown's special screening in London.
The 29-year-old actor arrived at the star-studded event on his green bike on Tuesday, January 14, at the BFI Southbank theatre to promote his musical-drama film.
For the premiere night, Timothée wore a black coat paired with matching pants.
He completed his look by wearing a blue-patterned shirt underneath his coat.
During the event, his girlfriend was notably absent, as earlier this month, the mother-of-two made a joint appearance with the Dune 2 actor at the 82nd Golden Globes Awards ceremony.
At the awards gala, Kylie and Timothée were also spotted sharing rare PDA-filled moments, showcasing their love for each other.
According to the Daily Mail, Kylie also attended Timothée's movie Wonka's special screening in London in 2023.
However, at that time she did not walk on the red carpet with her current love interest.
The high-profile celebrity couple, who began dating in early 2023, has kept their whirlwind romance away from the public eye.
On the professional front, Timothée Chalamet's biopic movie A Complete Unknown was released on December 25, 2024.
The film revolves around the real-life chronicles of popular American singer and songwriter Bob Dylan.