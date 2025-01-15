Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet attends 'A Complete Unknown' premiere without Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner skipped boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's special night after Golden Globes appearance

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 15, 2025
Timothée Chalamet steals spotlight at films premiere without Kylie Jenner
Timothée Chalamet steals spotlight at film's premiere without Kylie Jenner 

Kylie Jenner skipped her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's newly released movie, A Complete Unknown's special screening in London.

The 29-year-old actor arrived at the star-studded event on his green bike on Tuesday, January 14, at the BFI Southbank theatre to promote his musical-drama film.

For the premiere night, Timothée wore a black coat paired with matching pants. 

He completed his look by wearing a blue-patterned shirt underneath his coat.

During the event, his girlfriend was notably absent, as earlier this month, the mother-of-two made a joint appearance with the Dune 2 actor at the 82nd Golden Globes Awards ceremony.

At the awards gala, Kylie and Timothée were also spotted sharing rare PDA-filled moments, showcasing their love for each other.

According to the Daily Mail, Kylie also attended Timothée's movie Wonka's special screening in London in 2023. 

However, at that time she did not walk on the red carpet with her current love interest.

The high-profile celebrity couple, who began dating in early 2023, has kept their whirlwind romance away from the public eye.

On the professional front, Timothée Chalamet's biopic movie A Complete Unknown was released on December 25, 2024.

The film revolves around the real-life chronicles of popular American singer and songwriter Bob Dylan.

Taylor Swift shares heartfelt reaction on Brittany Mahomes' baby announcement

Taylor Swift shares heartfelt reaction on Brittany Mahomes' baby announcement
Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral

Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral

Prince Harry's 'underlying anxiety' triggered before Meghan's Netflix release

Prince Harry's 'underlying anxiety' triggered before Meghan's Netflix release
Michelle Obama to snub Trump inauguration after skipping memorial service

Michelle Obama to snub Trump inauguration after skipping memorial service
Taylor Swift shares heartfelt reaction on Brittany Mahomes' baby announcement
Taylor Swift shares heartfelt reaction on Brittany Mahomes' baby announcement
Sheinelle Jones’ absence from 'The TODAY Show' mystery gets solved
Sheinelle Jones’ absence from 'The TODAY Show' mystery gets solved
David Schwimmer reveals horrible side of starring in 'Friends'
David Schwimmer reveals horrible side of starring in 'Friends'
Annual Critics' Choice Awards on hold due to ongoing Los Angeles wildfires
Annual Critics' Choice Awards on hold due to ongoing Los Angeles wildfires
Timothée Chalamet stuns fans with shocking stunt at Bob Dylan biopic premiere
Timothée Chalamet stuns fans with shocking stunt at Bob Dylan biopic premiere
Sean Diddy Combs' legal team makes shocking claims against rapper's accuser
Sean Diddy Combs' legal team makes shocking claims against rapper's accuser
Kanye West ‘humiliates’ wife Bianca Censor in a deleted insta post
Kanye West ‘humiliates’ wife Bianca Censor in a deleted insta post
Ben Affleck steps out with stern expression amid LA wildfires
Ben Affleck steps out with stern expression amid LA wildfires
Justin Bieber shares first post after unfollowing Usher on Instagram
Justin Bieber shares first post after unfollowing Usher on Instagram
Taylor Swift takes big decision after Travis Kelce wedding confession
Taylor Swift takes big decision after Travis Kelce wedding confession
Taylor Swift in talks for possible return to stage after Eras Tour?
Taylor Swift in talks for possible return to stage after Eras Tour?
Kanye West finally meets kids in Japan after Kim Kardashian evacuates
Kanye West finally meets kids in Japan after Kim Kardashian evacuates