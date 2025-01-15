Entertainment

Taylor Swift takes big decision after Travis Kelce wedding confession

Travis Kelce confessed his favourite season for wedding amid marrige rumours with Taylor Swift

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 15, 2025
Taylor Swift takes big decision after Travis Kelce wedding confession
Taylor Swift takes big decision after Travis Kelce wedding confession

Taylor Swift has taken a major step to renovate her home after her Lover Travis Kelce ignited wedding rumors.

The 14-times Grammy winner is seemingly gonna add a whole new wing to her $17.75 million Rhode Island mansion.

Swift will also add some extra bedrooms and bathrooms, along with a kitchen renovation.

As per a permit acquired by The Providence Journal, the entire renovation of her million dollars home would cost up to $1.7 million.

The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker originally brought the house in 2013, which currently has eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a stunning swimming pool and over five acres of lush gardens.

Recently, the NFL star revealed his choice of season for a perfect wedding during a hit podcast, New Heights, co-hosted by his brother Jason.

He said, "I don't know many people who get married in the fall. Most weddings I've been to happen in the summer, You've got to pick a weekend when the team isn't playing anyone big. And if you want to make sure anniversaries don't get overshadowed, maybe fall isn't the best choice."

Taylor and Travis started dating in the summer of 2023.

King Frederik celebrates first year with unseen coronation highlights

King Frederik celebrates first year with unseen coronation highlights
Imran Ashraf expresses desire to work with THIS Bollywood actress

Imran Ashraf expresses desire to work with THIS Bollywood actress

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy shares shocking video of N.K. soldier

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy shares shocking video of N.K. soldier
Elon Musk faces lawsuit for not disclosing Twitter ownership on time

Elon Musk faces lawsuit for not disclosing Twitter ownership on time

Taylor Swift in talks for possible return to stage after Eras Tour?
Taylor Swift in talks for possible return to stage after Eras Tour?
Kanye West finally meets kids in Japan after Kim Kardashian evacuates
Kanye West finally meets kids in Japan after Kim Kardashian evacuates
Justin Baldoni calls out Disney over alleged Ryan Reynolds 'bullying' tactics
Justin Baldoni calls out Disney over alleged Ryan Reynolds 'bullying' tactics
David Schwimmer makes surprising confession after Matt LeBlanc’s message
David Schwimmer makes surprising confession after Matt LeBlanc’s message
Selena Gomez makes big move to aid victims amid devastating LA wildfire
Selena Gomez makes big move to aid victims amid devastating LA wildfire
Jessica Simpson ‘killing herself’ amid Eric Johnson split?
Jessica Simpson ‘killing herself’ amid Eric Johnson split?
Kanye West hiding overseas to avoid links to Diddy’s scandals?
Kanye West hiding overseas to avoid links to Diddy’s scandals?
Victoria Beckham shares mesmerising photos after enjoying family lunch
Victoria Beckham shares mesmerising photos after enjoying family lunch
Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series
Sean Combs' accuser features in 'Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy' docu-series
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make memories as Kim Kardashian evacuates LA
Kanye West, Bianca Censori make memories as Kim Kardashian evacuates LA
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign helps Nicola Coughlan land six-figure deal
Kim Kardashian's SKIMS campaign helps Nicola Coughlan land six-figure deal
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson call it quits after 10 years of marriage
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson call it quits after 10 years of marriage