Taylor Swift takes big decision after Travis Kelce wedding confession

Taylor Swift has taken a major step to renovate her home after her Lover Travis Kelce ignited wedding rumors.
The 14-times Grammy winner is seemingly gonna add a whole new wing to her $17.75 million Rhode Island mansion.
Swift will also add some extra bedrooms and bathrooms, along with a kitchen renovation.
As per a permit acquired by The Providence Journal, the entire renovation of her million dollars home would cost up to $1.7 million.
The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker originally brought the house in 2013, which currently has eight bedrooms, ten bathrooms, a stunning swimming pool and over five acres of lush gardens.
Recently, the NFL star revealed his choice of season for a perfect wedding during a hit podcast, New Heights, co-hosted by his brother Jason.
He said, "I don't know many people who get married in the fall. Most weddings I've been to happen in the summer, You've got to pick a weekend when the team isn't playing anyone big. And if you want to make sure anniversaries don't get overshadowed, maybe fall isn't the best choice."
Taylor and Travis started dating in the summer of 2023.