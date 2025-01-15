Entertainment

Ben Affleck steps out with stern expression amid LA wildfires

The 'Batman' star was evacuated from his place as he lives near the Pacific Palisades

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 15, 2025
Ben Affleck steps out with stern expression amid LA wildfires
Ben Affleck steps out with stern expression amid LA wildfires

Ben Affleck was seen in a tense conversation with police outside his Los Angeles home following a surprise FBI visit, as the city grappled with the ongoing wildfire crisis.

As per Dailymail, on Sunday, the FBI agents from the LA County Sheriff's Department were seen arriving at the Gone Girl star’s home.

The agent was spotted while waiting outside the gate to his property for several minutes before leaving.

According to TMZ, the investigation team were at Affleck’s place to investigate a private drone that was involved in an incident where it struck a firefighting aircraft, resulting in damage to the latter.

The Good Will Hunting star, who stayed with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner after evacuated from his mansion, was spotted in his car exiting his Brentwood home, where a law enforcement vehicle was seen just outside his gate.

During his interaction in front of his house with the agents, Affleck appeared stern, gesturing emphatically with them.

Notably, it came after the Batman star was evacuated from his place as he lives near the Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood that has been devastated by one of the fires.

Taylor Swift shares heartfelt reaction on Brittany Mahomes' baby announcement

Taylor Swift shares heartfelt reaction on Brittany Mahomes' baby announcement
Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral

Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral

Prince Harry's 'underlying anxiety' triggered before Meghan's Netflix release

Prince Harry's 'underlying anxiety' triggered before Meghan's Netflix release
Michelle Obama to snub Trump inauguration after skipping memorial service

Michelle Obama to snub Trump inauguration after skipping memorial service
Sheinelle Jones’ absence from 'The TODAY Show' mystery gets solved
Sheinelle Jones’ absence from 'The TODAY Show' mystery gets solved
David Schwimmer reveals horrible side of starring in 'Friends'
David Schwimmer reveals horrible side of starring in 'Friends'
Annual Critics' Choice Awards on hold due to ongoing Los Angeles wildfires
Annual Critics' Choice Awards on hold due to ongoing Los Angeles wildfires
Timothée Chalamet stuns fans with shocking stunt at Bob Dylan biopic premiere
Timothée Chalamet stuns fans with shocking stunt at Bob Dylan biopic premiere
Sean Diddy Combs' legal team makes shocking claims against rapper's accuser
Sean Diddy Combs' legal team makes shocking claims against rapper's accuser
Kanye West ‘humiliates’ wife Bianca Censor in a deleted insta post
Kanye West ‘humiliates’ wife Bianca Censor in a deleted insta post
Timothée Chalamet attends 'A Complete Unknown' premiere without Kylie Jenner
Timothée Chalamet attends 'A Complete Unknown' premiere without Kylie Jenner
Justin Bieber shares first post after unfollowing Usher on Instagram
Justin Bieber shares first post after unfollowing Usher on Instagram
Taylor Swift takes big decision after Travis Kelce wedding confession
Taylor Swift takes big decision after Travis Kelce wedding confession
Taylor Swift in talks for possible return to stage after Eras Tour?
Taylor Swift in talks for possible return to stage after Eras Tour?
Kanye West finally meets kids in Japan after Kim Kardashian evacuates
Kanye West finally meets kids in Japan after Kim Kardashian evacuates
Justin Baldoni calls out Disney over alleged Ryan Reynolds 'bullying' tactics
Justin Baldoni calls out Disney over alleged Ryan Reynolds 'bullying' tactics