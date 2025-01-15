Ben Affleck steps out with stern expression amid LA wildfires

Ben Affleck was seen in a tense conversation with police outside his Los Angeles home following a surprise FBI visit, as the city grappled with the ongoing wildfire crisis.
As per Dailymail, on Sunday, the FBI agents from the LA County Sheriff's Department were seen arriving at the Gone Girl star’s home.
The agent was spotted while waiting outside the gate to his property for several minutes before leaving.
According to TMZ, the investigation team were at Affleck’s place to investigate a private drone that was involved in an incident where it struck a firefighting aircraft, resulting in damage to the latter.
The Good Will Hunting star, who stayed with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner after evacuated from his mansion, was spotted in his car exiting his Brentwood home, where a law enforcement vehicle was seen just outside his gate.
During his interaction in front of his house with the agents, Affleck appeared stern, gesturing emphatically with them.
Notably, it came after the Batman star was evacuated from his place as he lives near the Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood that has been devastated by one of the fires.