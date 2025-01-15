Royal

Prince Andrew faces huge snub from sister Princess Anne on key event

The disgraced royal was snubbed by the Royal Princess as she did not invite him at big royal event

  by Web Desk
  
  January 15, 2025


Prince Andrew has faced another blow to his royal standing as reports suggest the Duke of York was not invited to a high-profile event hosted by Princess Anne.

As per GB News, the disgraced royal was snubbed by the Royal Princess as she did not invite him to the gathering at Windsor Castle last Thursday.

Princess Anne hosted a dinner as she served as Warden for the Gordonstoun school, where Andrew was a pupil alongside his brothers King Charles and Prince Edward.

The royal source confirmed that the Duke was absent from the royal event hosted by his sister.

"In her role as Warden for Gordonstoun, Her Royal Highness held an intimate evening dinner attended by a small number of guests," a Gordonstoun spokesperson said.

The close friend of Andrew shared, "I'm sure the duke would have loved to have attended the dinner if he had been invited.”

Princess Anne, who did not attend the £61,440-a-year school near Elgin in Moray due to its later co-educational status, maintains a strong bond with it.

Notably, this latest snubbed by Princess Anne to Prince Andrew was seemingly for the duke as he had a long history with the school.

For the unversed, the royal family did not have good terms with Andrew following his disastrous Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis in 2019, where he was questioned about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and later on he stepped back from the royal duties.

