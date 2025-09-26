Dutch King Willem teams up with German President Steinmeier for major milestone

The Dutch-German friendship shone brightly during King Willem-Alexander and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s latest celebration.
On Thursday, September 25, the Dutch monarch teamed up with the German President at the headquarters of the first German Dutch Army Corps to mark its milestone 30th anniversary.
The First German Dutch Army Corps is a joint military unit made up of soldiers from both Germany and the Netherlands. It was created to allow the two countries to work together closely in planning and carrying out military operations, especially for NATO missions.
Alongside a carousel of photos from the major engagement shared on Instagram, the Dutch Royal Family penned, “At the headquarters of the 1st German-Dutch Army Corps in Münster, the King, together with Federal President Steinmeier, attends a welcoming ceremony marking the thirty-year anniversary.”
“The 1 German-Dutch Army Corps is alternately led by a German and Dutch commander and has grown in thirty years into a fully integrated NATO headquarters with soldiers from twelve countries,” they added.
Sharing more about the event, the palace noted, “After the welcoming ceremony, there is a presentation about the history and future of the military corps. Afterwards the King will look at different military settings.”
The gallery of photos showed King Willem-Alexander and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier touring the corps and engaging with them in conversations on the milestone 30th anniversary.