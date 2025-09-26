Home / Royal

Dutch King Willem teams up with German President Steinmeier for major milestone

King Willem-Alexander and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier celebrate milestone anniversary of a key organization

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Dutch King Willem teams up with German President Steinmeier for major milestone
Dutch King Willem teams up with German President Steinmeier for major milestone

The Dutch-German friendship shone brightly during King Willem-Alexander and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier’s latest celebration.

On Thursday, September 25, the Dutch monarch teamed up with the German President at the headquarters of the first German Dutch Army Corps to mark its milestone 30th anniversary.

The First German Dutch Army Corps is a joint military unit made up of soldiers from both Germany and the Netherlands. It was created to allow the two countries to work together closely in planning and carrying out military operations, especially for NATO missions.

Alongside a carousel of photos from the major engagement shared on Instagram, the Dutch Royal Family penned, “At the headquarters of the 1st German-Dutch Army Corps in Münster, the King, together with Federal President Steinmeier, attends a welcoming ceremony marking the thirty-year anniversary.”

“The 1 German-Dutch Army Corps is alternately led by a German and Dutch commander and has grown in thirty years into a fully integrated NATO headquarters with soldiers from twelve countries,” they added.

Sharing more about the event, the palace noted, “After the welcoming ceremony, there is a presentation about the history and future of the military corps. Afterwards the King will look at different military settings.”

The gallery of photos showed King Willem-Alexander and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier touring the corps and engaging with them in conversations on the milestone 30th anniversary.

You Might Like:

Princess Eugenie breaks silence on ‘scandal’ as mom Sarah faces scrutiny

Princess Eugenie breaks silence on ‘scandal’ as mom Sarah faces scrutiny
Sarah Ferguson has been facing intense media scrutiny since her old email to Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced

King Charles criticised over Prince Andrew role after Fergie’s scandal

King Charles criticised over Prince Andrew role after Fergie’s scandal
The British Monarch continues to struggle with how to handle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson after new sacandal

Princess Kate poised for American project after Melania Trump bond

Princess Kate poised for American project after Melania Trump bond
The Princess of Wales and the FLOTUS bond garnered attention during the two-day State Visit of Donald Trump

King Charles defies Prince William with 'naïve' strategy for Sarah, Andrew

King Charles defies Prince William with 'naïve' strategy for Sarah, Andrew
King Charles' 'reckless' move for Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew makes him look 'naive'

Kate Middleton ‘overshadows’ Camilla with her ‘Queenly’ presence at key event

Kate Middleton ‘overshadows’ Camilla with her ‘Queenly’ presence at key event
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton sparks Queen Camilla's insecurities with power move

Queen Mary makes public outing amid King Frederik renewed scandal

Queen Mary makes public outing amid King Frederik renewed scandal
The Queen of Denmark attended a research evening at the National Museum of Denmark

Prince Harry makes final decision on UK return, role in Royal Family

Prince Harry makes final decision on UK return, role in Royal Family
The Duke of Sussex is currently residing in the US with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children

King Charles to 'forgive' Sarah Ferguson despite growing calls for Royal ban

King Charles to 'forgive' Sarah Ferguson despite growing calls for Royal ban
Royal Family will 'move on' from Sarah Ferguson's Epstein email controversy despite amid backlash

Was Crown Prince Haakon scene cut from Princess Märtha Louise's bombshell doc?

Was Crown Prince Haakon scene cut from Princess Märtha Louise's bombshell doc?
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway is in the spotlight due to her Netflix documentary about her romance with a Hollywood shaman

Prince Andrew accuser's family hails charities' move against Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew accuser's family hails charities' move against Sarah Ferguson
Prince Andrew was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was a minor

Princess Anne shares sweet confession about grandchildren in key outing

Princess Anne shares sweet confession about grandchildren in key outing
The Princess Royal visited the Naval Children's Charity in Portsmouth for the first time since becoming its patron in March

Meghan Markle used as Netflix’s bait to secure explosive new documentary

Meghan Markle used as Netflix’s bait to secure explosive new documentary
Netflix boss cleverly uses Meghan Markle to secure Prince Harry’s bombshell new documentary