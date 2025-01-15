Annual Critics' Choice Awards on hold due to ongoing Los Angeles wildfires 

Hollywood's popular Critics' Choice Awards ceremony has been postponed again in the wake of ongoing Los Angeles wildfires.
According to People magazine, a day after the Palisades fire erupted on Tuesday, January 7th, the Critics Choice Association postponed the initial date of the show, January 12th, to January 26th due to the natural calamity in the city.
The Critics Choice Association CEO, Joey Berlin, also expressed condolences in his brief statement to those affected by the disastrous wildfires, stating, "This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community."
"All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected," his statement read.
An insider has now revealed that the awards gala will not take place any time soon.
"The show is moving to a later date," the tipster said.
However, after pushing the date to January 26th, the organisers of the awards ceremony have not disclosed the next date for the show.
This report came a day after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the Oscars nomination voting tenure has been extended from Friday, January 17th, to January 23rd due to the deaths of numerous people caused by the Eaton fires.
As reported by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the wildfire has burnt over 23,000 acres of land area, and only 18 percent of the area has been left saved.
The deadliest fires have claimed at least 24 people's lives, with 23 others reported missing.