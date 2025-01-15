Royal

Duchess Sophie, Lady Louise Windsor to reunite ahead of big milestone

Lady Louise Windsor will join the Duchess of Edinburgh in major milestone event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 15, 2025


Lady Louise Windsor is poised for a special reunion with her mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh ahead of her birthday.

The youngest niece of King Charles III will meet her mother on her milestone 60th birthday celebrations this month amid the break in her university schedule.

It is reported that the Lady Louise academic calendar at the University of St Andrews, where she is currently in her third year of studies, is perfectly matched with her mother’s birthday.

On Monday, January 20th, Duchess Sophie is set to celebrate her 60th birthday as the Royal Family expected to honour the occasion publicly.

To note, this update came after Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh are gearing up for the personal celebrations and royal activity, including an upcoming joint trip to Nepal in February.

The St Andrews' Candlemas Semester kicked off on January 15, the 2024/25 term dates show Lady Louise will not continue her studies until January 27.

Amid her break Lady Louise Windsor will be available for any family celebrations.

It is a seemingly meaningful arrangement for both Duchess of Edinburgh and her daughter as it allowed her daughter to be close during this milestone occasion.

Taylor Swift shares heartfelt reaction on Brittany Mahomes' baby announcement

Taylor Swift shares heartfelt reaction on Brittany Mahomes' baby announcement
Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral

Aiman, Minal Khan channel their inner BELIEBER, video goes viral

Prince Harry's 'underlying anxiety' triggered before Meghan's Netflix release

Prince Harry's 'underlying anxiety' triggered before Meghan's Netflix release
Michelle Obama to snub Trump inauguration after skipping memorial service

Michelle Obama to snub Trump inauguration after skipping memorial service
Meghan Markle drops surprise plan for 2025 after Kate's new cancer update
Meghan Markle drops surprise plan for 2025 after Kate's new cancer update
Royal family member to undergo surgery after last week accident
Royal family member to undergo surgery after last week accident
Kate Middleton releases delightful video after new update on cancer update
Kate Middleton releases delightful video after new update on cancer update
Prince Andrew faces huge snub from sister Princess Anne on key event
Prince Andrew faces huge snub from sister Princess Anne on key event
Princess Anne makes shocking demand to King Charles for Zara Tindall
Princess Anne makes shocking demand to King Charles for Zara Tindall
King Frederik celebrates first year with unseen coronation highlights
King Frederik celebrates first year with unseen coronation highlights
Prince William’s royal trip gets postponed after Princess Kate 'new role'
Prince William’s royal trip gets postponed after Princess Kate 'new role'
Princess Kate confirms she's in remission after cancer hospital visit
Princess Kate confirms she's in remission after cancer hospital visit
Sarah Ferguson shares big news after Princess Kate’s hospital visit
Sarah Ferguson shares big news after Princess Kate’s hospital visit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence on ‘disaster tourists’ label
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry break silence on ‘disaster tourists’ label
Kate Middleton cancer hospital visit: Kensington palace issues big statement
Kate Middleton cancer hospital visit: Kensington palace issues big statement
Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025
Kate Middleton makes big announcement during first cancer hospital visit of 2025