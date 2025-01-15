Duchess Sophie, Lady Louise Windsor to reunite ahead of big milestone

Lady Louise Windsor is poised for a special reunion with her mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh ahead of her birthday.
The youngest niece of King Charles III will meet her mother on her milestone 60th birthday celebrations this month amid the break in her university schedule.
It is reported that the Lady Louise academic calendar at the University of St Andrews, where she is currently in her third year of studies, is perfectly matched with her mother’s birthday.
On Monday, January 20th, Duchess Sophie is set to celebrate her 60th birthday as the Royal Family expected to honour the occasion publicly.
To note, this update came after Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh are gearing up for the personal celebrations and royal activity, including an upcoming joint trip to Nepal in February.
The St Andrews' Candlemas Semester kicked off on January 15, the 2024/25 term dates show Lady Louise will not continue her studies until January 27.
Amid her break Lady Louise Windsor will be available for any family celebrations.
It is a seemingly meaningful arrangement for both Duchess of Edinburgh and her daughter as it allowed her daughter to be close during this milestone occasion.