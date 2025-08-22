King Charles hit with 'safety concerns' amid cancer as huge 'danger' lurks closer

King Charles III is believed to be terrified with a potential danger amid his ongoing cancer treatment.
A few days back it was reported that a huge panther has been sighted near the grounds of the residence, Highgrove House, which the King shares with wife Queen Camilla.
Now, an inside source has revealed the 76-year-old monarch's thoughts, claiming that his majesty was warned of the supposed panther by a dog walker.
A tipster exclusively told Radar that "The King takes enormous comfort in the countryside, and Highgrove is his sanctuary; the idea of a predator lurking so close unsettles him deeply."
They went on to explain, "He already has enough to contend with in terms of his health, and this has added an extra layer of worry."
Meanwhile another insider claimed, "There is concern for the safety of staff, visitors, and animals on the estate. It is the last thing the king needs at the moment."
This sighting of the giant beast around King's residence is being considered as an additional worry for the Charles, who is already going through cancer treatment since a year now.
King Charles III was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February of 2024 and has been under treatment since then.
It is pertinent to mention, King and Queen have kicked off their annual summer break at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, earlier this week.