Home / Royal

Meghan Markle swoons over Prince Harry's surfing skills in new video

The Duchess of Sussex shared a thrilling snippet of the Duke skilfully riding the waves on his surfboard


Meghan Markle couldn’t hide her admiration as she gushed over Prince Harry’s surfing skills in a newly shared video.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a thrilling snippet of the Duke skilfully riding the waves on his surfboard.

In a caption, Meghan praised her husband, “We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message: (Fox emoji).”

The Duchess shared a video to her 4.1 million followers featuring Harry catching waves, his performance met with a loving reaction from Meghan.

Meghan Markle swoons over Prince Harrys surfing skills in new video

The new footage of Prince Harry came shortly after the Sussexes were seen enjoying son Prince Archie's his surfing skills.

On August 2, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spotted Santa Claus Beach in Carpinteria, which is just ten minutes away from their Montecito home.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be seen while watching their six year old son, Archie, as he took his very first surfing lessons.

Notably, in 2020, Page Six reported that the Suits alum gifted her husband surfing lessons for his 36th birthday.

The source shared that the Duke was "loving it,” and "Harry’s loving Montecito, Meghan bought him surfing lessons for his birthday and he’s having the best time." 

You Might Like:

Queen Mary glows in floral elegance during visit to special exhibition

Queen Mary glows in floral elegance during visit to special exhibition
The Queen of Denmark, Mary, attended the opening of Thorvaldsens Museum’s largest special exhibition in Copenhagen

Kate Middleton drops special message for England's Woman Rugby team before World Cup

Kate Middleton drops special message for England's Woman Rugby team before World Cup
The Princess of Wales hyped up Red Roses ahead of exciting face off with USA

King Charles hit with 'safety concerns' amid cancer as huge 'danger' lurks closer

King Charles hit with 'safety concerns' amid cancer as huge 'danger' lurks closer
King Charles 'deeply unsettled' as potential danger adds to his worries amid cancer treatment

Prince Andrew braces for fallout as new secret documents near to release

Prince Andrew braces for fallout as new secret documents near to release
The Duke of York is under warning as his name could appear in new secret files

Queen Sonja marks grand occasion after Princess Mette-Marit’s major setback

Queen Sonja marks grand occasion after Princess Mette-Marit’s major setback
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son, Marius Borg Høiby, has recently been charged with four counts of rape

Royal Family posts beaming photos of Queen Camilla amid Balmoral vacation

Royal Family posts beaming photos of Queen Camilla amid Balmoral vacation
Buckingham Palace shares delightful update about Queen Camilla amid her summer break with King Charles at Balmoral Castle

Princess Kate, Prince William to draw serious line on Palace demands

Princess Kate, Prince William to draw serious line on Palace demands
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to take a defiant stance regarding their 'mental health and family life'

Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh set to represent King Charles on upcoming tour

Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh set to represent King Charles on upcoming tour
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie will leave the United Kingdom for prestigious royal tour in September this year

Princess Anne, William ‘upset’ over Camilla’s solo trip amid King’s cancer battle

Princess Anne, William ‘upset’ over Camilla’s solo trip amid King’s cancer battle
Queen Camilla was spotted on Syrian-Saudi Wafic Said’s 30 million superyacht in Greece earlier this month

Prince William's monarchy revamp risks losing public ‘connection’

Prince William's monarchy revamp risks losing public ‘connection’
Prince William’s plans for British monarchy may come at a steep price

Meghan Markle's go-to drink struggles in sales ahead of 'With Love' season 2

Meghan Markle's go-to drink struggles in sales ahead of 'With Love' season 2
The Duchess of Sussex is set appear in second season of her popular Netflix show, 'With Love, Meghan' this month

King Willem-Alexander joins SIL Princess Mabel, niece at SAIL Amsterdam

King Willem-Alexander joins SIL Princess Mabel, niece at SAIL Amsterdam
King Willem of the Netherlands attends nautical event without Queen Máxima and their daughters