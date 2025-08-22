Meghan Markle swoons over Prince Harry's surfing skills in new video

Meghan Markle couldn’t hide her admiration as she gushed over Prince Harry’s surfing skills in a newly shared video.
The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a thrilling snippet of the Duke skilfully riding the waves on his surfboard.
In a caption, Meghan praised her husband, “We interrupt your regularly scheduled programming to bring you this important message: (Fox emoji).”
The Duchess shared a video to her 4.1 million followers featuring Harry catching waves, his performance met with a loving reaction from Meghan.
The new footage of Prince Harry came shortly after the Sussexes were seen enjoying son Prince Archie's his surfing skills.
On August 2, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spotted Santa Claus Beach in Carpinteria, which is just ten minutes away from their Montecito home.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be seen while watching their six year old son, Archie, as he took his very first surfing lessons.
Notably, in 2020, Page Six reported that the Suits alum gifted her husband surfing lessons for his 36th birthday.
The source shared that the Duke was "loving it,” and "Harry’s loving Montecito, Meghan bought him surfing lessons for his birthday and he’s having the best time."