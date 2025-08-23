Prince Harry eyes Diana’s 30th death anniversary as money-making opportunity

Prince Harry has reportedly started planning about how he will mark his late mum Princess Diana’s 30th death anniversary as it could be a big money-making opportunity for him.
According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “considering” a 2027 documentary about the Diana as part of their new “first look deal” with Netflix, which would coincide with the 30th anniversary of her death.
The report suggested that the couple and the streaming giant are in middle of discussion about the programme as they had renewed their contract which was due to expire later this year.
“If Harry wants to do it then Netflix will bite his hand off,” a source told the outlet.
The report further suggested that if Diana’s documentary got the green light, it would likely be a ratings winner for Netflix, which has yet to match the success of the Sussexes' six-part documentary, Harry & Meghan.
Princess Diana’s potential documentary is among several projects proposed during the talks, including a second season of Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, as well as a Christmas special in December.
"We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision,” Meghan said in a statement on August 11.
To note, Princess Diana died following a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, at the age of 36.