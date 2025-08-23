Home / Royal

Prince Harry eyes Diana’s 30th death anniversary as money-making opportunity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have renewed their Netflix deal which was due to expire this year

Prince Harry eyes Diana’s 30th death anniversary as money-making opportunity
Prince Harry eyes Diana’s 30th death anniversary as money-making opportunity

Prince Harry has reportedly started planning about how he will mark his late mum Princess Diana’s 30th death anniversary as it could be a big money-making opportunity for him.

According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “considering” a 2027 documentary about the Diana as part of their new “first look deal” with Netflix, which would coincide with the 30th anniversary of her death.

The report suggested that the couple and the streaming giant are in middle of discussion about the programme as they had renewed their contract which was due to expire later this year.

“If Harry wants to do it then Netflix will bite his hand off,” a source told the outlet.

The report further suggested that if Diana’s documentary got the green light, it would likely be a ratings winner for Netflix, which has yet to match the success of the Sussexes' six-part documentary, Harry & Meghan.

Princess Diana’s potential documentary is among several projects proposed during the talks, including a second season of Meghan Markle’s lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, as well as a Christmas special in December.

"We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision,” Meghan said in a statement on August 11.

To note, Princess Diana died following a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, at the age of 36.

You Might Like:

King Charles receives candid cancer advice during 2025 VJ day celebration

King Charles receives candid cancer advice during 2025 VJ day celebration
His Majesty was diagnosed with undisclosed form of cancer in February last year

Prince Harry under fire for 'exploiting' King Charles' overseas trips

Prince Harry under fire for 'exploiting' King Charles' overseas trips
The Duke of Sussex and King Charles have been estranged since the Prince stepped down from his royal titles in 2020

Queen Mary glows in floral elegance during visit to special exhibition

Queen Mary glows in floral elegance during visit to special exhibition
The Queen of Denmark, Mary, attended the opening of Thorvaldsens Museum’s largest special exhibition in Copenhagen

Meghan Markle swoons over Prince Harry's surfing skills in new video

Meghan Markle swoons over Prince Harry's surfing skills in new video
The Duchess of Sussex shared a thrilling snippet of the Duke skilfully riding the waves on his surfboard

Kate Middleton drops special message for England's Woman Rugby team before World Cup

Kate Middleton drops special message for England's Woman Rugby team before World Cup
The Princess of Wales hyped up Red Roses ahead of exciting face off with USA

King Charles hit with 'safety concerns' amid cancer as huge 'danger' lurks closer

King Charles hit with 'safety concerns' amid cancer as huge 'danger' lurks closer
King Charles 'deeply unsettled' as potential danger adds to his worries amid cancer treatment

Prince Andrew braces for fallout as new secret documents near to release

Prince Andrew braces for fallout as new secret documents near to release
The Duke of York is under warning as his name could appear in upcoming secret files

Queen Sonja marks grand occasion after Princess Mette-Marit’s major setback

Queen Sonja marks grand occasion after Princess Mette-Marit’s major setback
Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son, Marius Borg Høiby, has recently been charged with four counts of rape

Royal Family posts beaming photos of Queen Camilla amid Balmoral vacation

Royal Family posts beaming photos of Queen Camilla amid Balmoral vacation
Buckingham Palace shares delightful update about Queen Camilla amid her summer break with King Charles at Balmoral Castle

Princess Kate, Prince William to draw serious line on Palace demands

Princess Kate, Prince William to draw serious line on Palace demands
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to take a defiant stance regarding their 'mental health and family life'

Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh set to represent King Charles on upcoming tour

Duke, Duchess of Edinburgh set to represent King Charles on upcoming tour
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie will leave the United Kingdom for prestigious royal tour in September this year

Princess Anne, William ‘upset’ over Camilla’s solo trip amid King’s cancer battle

Princess Anne, William ‘upset’ over Camilla’s solo trip amid King’s cancer battle
Queen Camilla was spotted on Syrian-Saudi Wafic Said’s 30 million superyacht in Greece earlier this month