Kate Middleton drops special message for England's Woman Rugby team before World Cup

Kate Middleton boosted England's Woman Rugby team's confidence ahead of exciting face off with USA.
The Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram account on Friday, August 22, shared a heartfelt message from Catherine to Red Roses.
As the patron of Rugby Football League, Kate showed support to the woman's team by reposting their official poster with a note, "Wishing the Red Roses the very best as they kick off their Women's Rugby World Cup campaign tonight."
The future Queen, who is currently on a summer break with her family hinted at her appearance at the exciting match adding, "I look forward to cheering you on and seeing the team rise to the challenge on home soil! C"
Kate over took the role of RFL patron from her estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry, with the appointment being made by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
She attended Wales Vs England Six Nations rugby match in March of this year.
Women Rugby World Cup 2025 commencing on August 22 will conclude on September 27, 2025.