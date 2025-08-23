Home / Royal

Prince Harry under fire for 'exploiting' King Charles' overseas trips

The Duke of Sussex and King Charles have been estranged since the Prince stepped down from his royal titles in 2020

Prince Harry has reportedly been slammed for using King Charles's overseas tours for his personal benefits. 

Amid the ongoing reconciliation reports, a royal author, Robert Hardman, made bombshell claims in his book, Charles III, about the Duke of Sussex's alleged pattern of exploiting His Majesty's state visits for his personal gain.

In his latest publication, the 60-year-old journalist noted that the royal staff have observed a distinct pattern in Harry's public appearances, which often outshine the monarch's royal trips abroad. 

"Royal staff had noticed something else, too. It was starting to feel a little more than coincidental that when the King was on important business overseas," he added. 

Robert continued, "The Duke of Sussex would suddenly emerge from his hard-won privacy to make a high-profile public appearance."

He also included a few instances that highlight the 40-year-old Duke's strategy to utilize his father's absence in the United Kingdom as he was spotted for the first time in his homeland in March 2023.

During his London visit he attended one of his security case proceedings when the King travelled to Germany for his first state visit after taking over the throne.

In addition to his London appearance, Harry concluded his Court of Appeal in 2025 during Charles' official visit to Italy.

Moreover, Meghan Markle's husband delivered a powerful speech at a conference on sustainable tourism in Shanghai when King Charles had travelled to Canada with his wife, Queen Camilla.

The royal author predicted that these moves by Prince Harry do not seem like a coincidence, as he deliberately stolen the spotlight from his father for his personal benefits.

It is pertinent to note that this report comes a month after Prince Harry and King Charles’s representatives met formally in the UK, fueling reconciliation rumors.  

