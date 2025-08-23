Home / Royal

Queen Mary glows in floral elegance during visit to special exhibition

The Queen of Denmark, Mary, attended the opening of Thorvaldsens Museum’s largest special exhibition in Copenhagen

Queen Mary never fails to impress!

The Queen of Denmark stepped out for a delightful engagement today, August 22, in Copenhagen, bringing her regal charm to Thorvaldsens Museum.

Taking to their official Instagram account on Friday, the Danish Royal Family shared a string of Queen Mary’s mesmerizing photos from her latest outing.

For the special visit, King Frederik’s wife glowed in floral elegance, wearing a white suit adorned with an intricate black botanical pattern.

With her silky, straight hair cascading down, the Queen accentuated her stunning look with minimal makeup and stylish black heels.

“Indian gods and human bodies in many forms and life situations are among those portrayed in the new sculpture exhibition “Bharti Kher – Mythologies”, which opened earlier today at Thorvaldsens Museum in Copenhagen,” read the post’s caption.

Sharing about Queen Mary’s outing, the Royals penned, “Her Majesty the Queen attended the opening and was shown around the museum’s largest special exhibition to date by museum director Annette Johansen, artist Bharti Kher and curator Siri Buric.”

They further stated, “The exhibition presents 27 works that deal with historical notions of the body, identity and culture. The works are placed among the museum’s permanent collection and draw connections between visual artist Bharti Kher’s contemporary art and Bertel Thorvaldsen’s classic sculptures.”

While concluding the post, the Danish Royals shared that the exhibition is open to be experienced until March 2026.

