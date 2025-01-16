Zara Tindall makes emotional plea to Princess Anne after inheritance shock

Zara Tindall is reportedly urging her hardworking mom, Princess Anne, to take a back seat and relax.
The Princess Royal's daughter is said to have realised that her mother should give her extraordinary busy royal life a break and priortize her own well-being and health.
Nearly six months after Anne suffered a severe head injury, she reportedly reached out to her brother King Charles, asking him to give an official royal title to her daughter Zara, so she can also serve the monarchy in the best way possible.
A source has recently told Radar that "For the first time, all of them, especially Anne, started to wonder if it was a mistake to keep them 'duty' free."
Reflecting for a tough 2024 for Anne workwise as two key royals, King Charles and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer, the source added, "Having Zara and Peter on the roster would have been an extraordinary help this past year."
As per the source Princess Anne's horse accident in June last year had sparked huge concern about Princess Royal's excessive workload at 74.
"The incident was a red flag for Zara, who was surprised her equestrian mom would get into such a position that a horse could injure her," the insider noted.
According to the source, Zara also wanted to support Kate and William, as they shared a very close relationship.
However, more importantly, Zara believed it was Princess Anne's duty to ensure the King's needs were met, and she was concerned about the pressure King Charles had placed on himself over the past year.
This comes after the report that Zara Tindall and her brother Peter will inherit Anne's lavish royal estate after her death, which will cost them a hefty amount in tax.
A royal expert, Terry Fisher noted, "If Gatcombe Park is valued at £6million, inheritance tax (IHT) could be substantial."
"In the UK, inheritance tax is currently charged at 40% on estates exceeding the £325,000 threshold, unless exemptions or reliefs apply," he added.