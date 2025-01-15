Celine Dion shares rare photo of sons in tribute to late husband René Angélil

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • January 15, 2025
Celine Dion is remembering her beloved late husband René Angélil on his ninth death anniversary!

The My Heart Will Go On singer took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to pay heartfelt tribute to her late husband.

“René, we can’t believe you’ve been gone nine years already. Not a day goes by that we don’t feel your presence, RC, Eddy, Nelson and I,” she wrote alongside a rare photo with her three sons, René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy.

In the snap, taken at Christmas, Dion could be seen smiling in a matching outfit with her boys in cream ensembles as they relax at the family home in Las Vegas.


“You were my greatest champion, my partner, and the one who always saw the best in me. I honor you and you are forever missed mon amour…. We love you. —Celine xx…,” she further added in the caption.

Celine, who’s career has been impacted by her recent diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome, lost her husband in 2016 to throat cancer.

Céline's first performed for René in 1980 at the young age of 12. The audition was a success, and he agreed to become the budding singer's manager.

The couple started dating in 1987 and tied the knot seven years later.

