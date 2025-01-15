Khloé Kardashian faces criticism from TV star after crtisicing LA mayor

Khloé Kardashian has been brutally criticised by television actress Yvette Nicole Brown over her water usage during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.
The 53-year-old American actress took to her Instagram on Tuesday, January 14th, to reshare Rolling Stone's old article about Kardashian’s role in wasting water during the 2022 LA drought.
Brown posted the screenshot of the article titled "Kardashians among LA's worst water wasters."
The Odd Couple star captioned her post, "This is from 2022 when Los Angeles was in the midst of a drought. Every citizen was asked to conserve for the good of everyone else."
"Y'know because of fires? This is how some citizens responded to the ask. Is THIS a joke @khloekardashian?" She continued.
This post of Brown's came shortly after Khloe slammed the city's mayor, Karen Bass, due to the ongoing natural disaster.
Earlier this week, the mother-of-two said the authorities were responsible for such a catastrophic situation in the city.
As Brown's post went viral on social media, several of her fans flooded her comment section to bash Khloé for raising her voice against the American politician, with one commenting, "See what happens when you’re loud and wrong, @khloekardashian ??? Smh."
"Now keep Ms Bass’ name out your mouth, Khloe," another fan sarcastically penned.
As of now, Khloé Kardashian has not commented on the matter yet.