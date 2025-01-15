King Charles welcomes Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio to Scotland

King Charles held an audience with President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone at Dumfries House in Cumnock, Scotland.
The monarch, who is still undergoing cancer treatment, warmly welcomed President Bio on Wednesday.
The two leaders appeared in good spirits as they shook hands and sat down for discussions.
For the meeting, Charles opted for a grey suit, white shirt and pastel pink tie, while Mr Maada Bio donend a striped navy suit blue shirt and bronze-coloured tie.
On Monday, ahead of the meeting, First Lady Fatima Maada Bio took to her Facebook account to express her honor in accompanying the President on this important visit.
“This afternoon, I had the honor of accompanying His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio as we departed Sierra Leone to accept a gracious invitation from His Majesty King Charles III,” she wrote.
Fatima further added, “This visit is a significant opportunity to strengthen the diplomatic relationship between Sierra Leone and the United Kingdom. I am pleased to be part of this important engagement and anticipate productive discussions and collaborations that will benefit both our nations.”
King Charles meeting comes just a day after he greeted Iraq's prime minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani at Buckingham Palace.