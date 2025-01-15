Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new move risks 'battle' with Donald Trump

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are facing potential battle from Donald Trump after their new move.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently took aim at Meta, the social media company behind platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, for its decision to scrap its fact-checking program.
"It doesn’t matter whether your views are left, right or somewhere in between—the latest news from Meta about changes to their policies directly undermines free speech. This should deeply concern us all,” Harry and Meghan wrote in a joint statement on their official website.
Now, a PR expert has warned that Trump may view this as a "battle he wants to win" and could target the couple in response.
"Unfortunately there could be a repercussion from this, especially with Trump, you know, poking this ginormous bear and not expecting something back from it. Trump will see this as a battle he wants to win and potentially will target them in whatever way he does it,” Nick Ede told Newsweek.
He further added, "This is quite incendiary in that respect because we know Trump is not a fan of theirs and this could be a way to negatively affect them. I don't think this is the last of this and I don't think it will stop."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's war of words with Donald Trump dates back to 2020 at the time of the election campaign between him and Joe Biden when the Sussexes appeared in a video urging Americans to “vote against hate speech.”