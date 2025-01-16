Entertainment

Justin Bieber shares adorable photos with Hailey, son Jack, from vacay

Hailey Bieber enjoys intimate winter break with husband Justin Bieber and son Jack Blues Bieber

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 16, 2025
Justin Bieber shares adorable photos with Hailey, son Jack, from vacay

Justin Bieber shares adorable photos with Hailey, son Jack, from vacay

Justin Bieber having a time of his life during a winter break with wife Hailey Bieber and son Jack Blues Bieber.

On Wednesday night, the That Should Be Me hitmaker posted exclusive pictures from his trip with the family.

In the first frame, Justin, 30, can be seen soaking sun-rays while wearing an orange hoodie and a fluffy sweater.

He also shared a close-up picture of taking a polar plunge in the river.

One zoomed in snap featured Justin snuggling with his son.

Hailey looked gorgeous in an all white ensemble while standing next to the Beauty and a Beat crooner, who donned a black hoddie and grey pants.


Justin also dropped some cute photos of his pet puppies in the carousel.

Shorty, his fans rushed to the comment section to show their love.

A fan commented under the post, “Wow so beautiful. I love to see the snow and Justin’s polar plunge in the river… Ha! Ha.”

Another wrote, “Justin is such a perfect husband, love the way he casually slided Hailey and Jack’s picture in there.”

“Justin please get back to music once you are done with vacation,” a third noted.

Justin also dropped some cute photos of his pet puppies in the carousel.

Leonardo DiCaprio gets emotional after hefty donation to LA fire funds

Leonardo DiCaprio gets emotional after hefty donation to LA fire funds
Japan launches world’s first toilet paper made from recycled diapers

Japan launches world’s first toilet paper made from recycled diapers
Travis Kelce makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift's presence

Travis Kelce makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift's presence
Duchess Sophie receives big surprise after Princess Kate's major health update

Duchess Sophie receives big surprise after Princess Kate's major health update
Leonardo DiCaprio gets emotional after hefty donation to LA fire funds
Leonardo DiCaprio gets emotional after hefty donation to LA fire funds
Travis Kelce makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift's presence
Travis Kelce makes rare remarks about Taylor Swift's presence
Cardi B makes big accusation against estranged partner Offset
Cardi B makes big accusation against estranged partner Offset
Timothée Chalamet faces BIG ordeal amid 'A Complete Unknown' premiere
Timothée Chalamet faces BIG ordeal amid 'A Complete Unknown' premiere
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet share intimate date night: Watch
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet share intimate date night: Watch
Drake takes legal action against record label over Kendrick Lamar's diss track
Drake takes legal action against record label over Kendrick Lamar's diss track
Camila Cabello sends heartfelt message to LA fire victims
Camila Cabello sends heartfelt message to LA fire victims
‘Hollyoaks’ star Diane Langton dies at 77
‘Hollyoaks’ star Diane Langton dies at 77
Robbie Williams packs on PDA with wife Ayda Field in New York City
Robbie Williams packs on PDA with wife Ayda Field in New York City
Singer Linda Nolan dies at 65 after battling cancer
Singer Linda Nolan dies at 65 after battling cancer
Khloé Kardashian faces criticism from TV star after crtisicing LA mayor
Khloé Kardashian faces criticism from TV star after crtisicing LA mayor
Taylor Swift earns new title ahead of her surprise musical performance
Taylor Swift earns new title ahead of her surprise musical performance