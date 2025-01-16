Justin Bieber shares adorable photos with Hailey, son Jack, from vacay

Justin Bieber having a time of his life during a winter break with wife Hailey Bieber and son Jack Blues Bieber.
On Wednesday night, the That Should Be Me hitmaker posted exclusive pictures from his trip with the family.
In the first frame, Justin, 30, can be seen soaking sun-rays while wearing an orange hoodie and a fluffy sweater.
He also shared a close-up picture of taking a polar plunge in the river.
One zoomed in snap featured Justin snuggling with his son.
Hailey looked gorgeous in an all white ensemble while standing next to the Beauty and a Beat crooner, who donned a black hoddie and grey pants.
Justin also dropped some cute photos of his pet puppies in the carousel.
Shorty, his fans rushed to the comment section to show their love.
A fan commented under the post, “Wow so beautiful. I love to see the snow and Justin’s polar plunge in the river… Ha! Ha.”
Another wrote, “Justin is such a perfect husband, love the way he casually slided Hailey and Jack’s picture in there.”
“Justin please get back to music once you are done with vacation,” a third noted.
